Ryan Dorsey Mourns Naya Rivera: "I Don't Know If I'll Ever Believe It"

Ryan Dorsey has broken his silence.

Nearly two weeks after the tragic death of Naya Rivera, her ex-husband and the father of her child has expressed his heartbreak in a gut-wrenching Instagram post.

"This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts," wrote Dorsey to open a lengthy caption.

"I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair," the actor continued, along with a photo of Rivera and their son Josey.

The four-year old, of course, was discovered on board a pontoon boat his mother had rented earlier this month.

He was alone and he told authorities that Rivera hoisted him up on to the vessel, went underwater... and never resurfaced.

After an extensive five-day search for Rivera's body, California officials confirmed on July 14 that the former Glee star had died by drowning.

Continued Dorsey:

I don't know what to say... I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.

I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha.

I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up.

As far as we know right now, Josey is safe and healthy and in Dorsey's care.

Ryan and Naya were married from 2014 through 2018.

"Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us," wrote Dorsey on Sunday.

"He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep.'

Concluded Dorsey:

To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way.

I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything.

There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen.

Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about.

The weekend before Naya was found dead, Dorsey was spotted out on Lake Piru with his ex-wife's family.

TMZ reported at the time that the 36-year-old actor got into the water on Saturday, July 11 -- and was later seen taking a moment to himself as authorities continued their search for his ex-wife.

A source recently told E! News the former couple had been on strong terms, especially when it came to looking after their only child.

They were both "really good about co-parenting" and stuck to a "routine," the insider said.

Rivera's final moments, meanwhile, were spent saving the person she loved most, according to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub, who recounted what Josey told the police about the fatal accident.

"We know from speaking with her son, that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind," the sheriff said.

"He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

Naya Rivera died a hero.

May she rest in peace.