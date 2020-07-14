Robyn Brown Vanishes Amid Family Financial Woes: Where the Heck is She?

Robyn Brown has not been heard from in a year and a half.

On social media, that is.

The alleged favorite wife of Kody Brown has not shared anything on Instagram since March of 2019.

Obviously, that is an exceptionally long time for anyone on this platform to go without posting.

But Robyn's ongoing silence is even more notable for a handful of reasons.

First, Meri Brown shares messages left, right, up, down and every direction in between.

It's difficult not to note that Kody's first wife is online every single day.

All the while, Kody's fourth wife doesn't have anything to say at all.

Could this be because Robyn is just sitting back, content with her life and having nothing to post because she has nothing to complain about?

We guess.

...Maybe.

But we know for a fact that Robyn and Kody pleaded for a home loan just a few months ago.

We also know that Robyn sounded pretty darn unhappy in her marriage throughout most of the latest Sister Wives season.

Their troubles seem to be multiplying at every turn.

Overall, the Browns seem to be in legitimate financial trouble these days.

This is mostly because Kody is an idiot and bought property in Arizona that is going to waste.

Oh, and he did this while also paying multiple mortgages on his spouses' homes.

As a result, Meri, Janelle and Christine have been actively helping the family in a fiscal sense on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Meri, for instance, owns a bed and breakfast and sells clothing online and, according to some sources, is the family's main breadwinner.

Christine, meanwhile, is also a LuLaRoe salesperson.

But Robyn?

Her jewelry business, My Sisterwife’s Closet, is seemingly out of business.

Although her business license remains active, the website has been inactive since 2019 and it reads as follows:

"We’ll be back soon! We are busy updating the store for you.”

She doesn't appear to be doing much to lift the Browns up at all.

And viewers can't help but recall some of the tension highlighted between her and Kody earlier this year.

At one point, Kody threatened to “dissolve” his partnership with Robyn because she wanted to rent a home instead of buying one.

Robyn was worried that purchasing yet another house would stall the family from reuniting and building homes on their Coyote Pass property.

(You know, prevent them from fulfilling Kody's dream?)

And, lo and behold, that's exactly what has happened.

In the end, Kody admitted he “bullied” his wife into buying a $890,000 house for their five children.

On one episode, Robyn confessed: “This is something we’re fighting about every single day. I just want to be back in Vegas in my home."

Christine, for her part, said on the most reason season that the family is “drowning” financially after taking a loss on their four Las Vegas homes before moving to Flagstaff.

Where dooes Robyn fit into all this?

That's sort of the question here.

Janelle recently joined Cameo and is selling personalized messages on that platform for $30 a pop.

Would we pay that much to have this Sister Wife wish a friend happy birthday or something? No.

But at least she's trying.

And we know that even brand new reality stars who do Cameos can rake in tens of thousands of dollars.

Robyn, what are you doing to try and help out?