Robyn Brown: Could She Actually Be Pregnant?

Robyn Brown has not be seen in public or heard from on social media in weeks.

This may not be so notable, except that all three of Robyn's fellow Sister Wives are constantly active on Instagram.

As you very likely know by now (if you're a Sister Wives viewer and you're reading this at the moment), Meri spends nearly everyday taking passive aggressive shots at spirtual husband Kody.

Christine, for her part, often talks about her work as a LuLaRoe salesperson on Facebook.

And Janelle, of late at least, has been keeping fans apprised of her lowering weight and improved physical condition.

But Robyn?

She has posted nothing on Instagram since March 2019 and she's said nothing at all in the wake of the latest Sister Wives season concluding.

Could this simply mean she's more shy and reserved than Kody's other spouses? Yes, absolutely.

It could also signal, as widely speculate, that Robyn is the wife actually at home with Kody during the ongoing pandemic and is the only wife actually content... so what does she have to complain about on social media, you know?

The thing is, Robyn seemed anything but content during the filming of these recent Sister Wives episodes.

She and Kody often clashed on air, specifically about the latter's desire to purchase yet another home and the former's belief that such a decision would harm the family financially.

At one point, Robyn even wondered why anyone was married to Kody Brown.

(This is a question we've often wondered ourselves.)

We digress a little, however.

Let's get back to the possibility of Robyn being pregnant.

In January, Kody said he was open to having more children... despite being the father of 18 sons and daughters overall.

“A lot of people, a lot my peers, are looking forward to an empty nest,” Kody said during a family gathering at the time.

“I’ve never been that person. I’m constantly debating with myself whether Ari’s the last or not.”

Kody was referring there to the latest child he had with Robyn, their daughter Ariella.

"It’s a weird thought for me to think that I am not gonna have any more kids," he said back then.

Robyn, meanwhile, has openly expressed some regret over having just one kid.

“To be honest, I thought there was gonna be another one. I thought I was gonna have another baby before I was done," she said in a confessional.

“I think Kody’s kind of in the same place I am,” she added. “He’s kinda like, ‘I’d keep having babies if I could.’ Because he just loves having kids.”

Well then, right?

Robyn is only 41 years old. She's open to having more kids.

She's been spending all this time at home with Kody.

She hasn't shown her belly to the public in months.

We're definitely not saying for certain that Robyn is pregnant.

But we are asking this:

Would it really be so shocking if this turned out to be the case?