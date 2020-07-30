Rachel Lindsay Tears Apart Garrett Yrigoyen: What a "Piece of S--t"

Rachel Lindsay is not messing around these days, you guys.

She's not beating around any bushes whatsoever.

And the target of the former Bachelorette star's wrath at the moment is none other than Garrett Yrigoyen.

Lindsay -- who has been very outspoken of late regarding the lack of diversity within Bachelor Nation -- sat down with Danny Pellegrino of the Everything Iconic podcast to this week to discuss many things within the Bravo universe.

But talk quickly turned to Becca Kufrin's fiancé.

For those unaware, Garrett came under scalding hot water last month when he expressed support for the Thin Blue Line, a countermovement to Black Lives Matter.

"He has doubled down on his beliefs," Rachel said on air, prior to adding:

"This is not the first time he has had problematic behavior.

"When he was on the season -- he had a history of liking things that were racist, sexist, homophobic, calling the Parkland students ‘child actors.' It was a lot."

Yes. It sure was.

Lindsay’s original beef with Yrigoyen stems from 2018 when the latter made headlines for having Liked offensive social media posts that mocked school shooting survivors, immigration and members of the LGBTQ community.

He apologized at the time and then went on to win Becca's heart during her season of The Bachelorette.

More recently, Lindsay and Kufrin had an emotional conversation about Yrigoyen on their “Bachelor Happy Hour” after he shared support for the police amid the ongoing social justice protests.

In this latest exchange, Rachel held nothing back.

“I think he’s a piece of sh-t,” she told Pellegrino of Yrigoyen, saying of Kufrin:

“I have said to her, ‘I will not f-ck with him.’

"This is who this man is. And he’s a piece of sh-t to me.”

Neither Becca nor Garrett have said anything just yet about the statements Rachel made on this podcast.

But Lindsay noted how she and Becca talked about the former's problems with Yrigoyen on their own podcast a few weeks back.

“We had a podcast about diversity and what was going on in the country and her fiancé posted a Blue Lives Matter picture,” Lindsay recalled on Wednesday.

“And with his whole chest gave his long explanation as to why he felt that way. So I got on the podcast saying it was problematic, what he meant to me, we both got emotional.

"I was just like, ‘I’m tired that everyone woke up in 2020 and realized that racism f—king exists. It’s been happening.’

"It was great for us and our friendship.”

Kufrin is still with Yrigoyen.

She clapped back a few days ago against critics who are judging her for sticking by the quasi racist's side.

But is she, really?

According to pair's respective Instagram accounts, Becca and Garrett are living in different states at the moment.

“For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know,” Kufrin said on June 16.

“I can’t give anything more than that.

"It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

When asked about Kufrin and Yrigoyen’s relationship status by Pellegrino, Lindsay declined to comment out of “respect” for Kufrin.