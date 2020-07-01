Prince Harry Was Warned That Meghan Markle Relationship, Irresponsible Spending Would Land Him In Trouble [Report]

A new royal tell-all hit stores this week, and while the claims made within the pages of such books should always be take with a grain of salt, the revelations found in Royals at War are attracting a considerable amount of attention for good reason.

Authors Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett have confirmed certain aspects of the feud between the princes and their wives, but more impressive is the fact that they're making new claims that have caught even the infamously thorough London tabloid press by surprise.

In previously published excerpts, the authors have explored claims that it was a disagreement between Meghan Markle and Prince Charles that led the royal family to turn against her.

They've examined the question of whether or not Prince Harry is miserable in LA, where he currently lives with Meghan and their son, Archie.

And, of course, they've addressed the rumors about Meghan's "diva" behavior, a frequently-cited cause of the bad blood between the Sussexes and the Cambridges.

In a segment published today by The Daily Mail, Howard and Tillet go into greater detail about the build-up to Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from royal life.

They confirm that Prince William and Kate Middleton had their doubts about Meghan.

As evidence, the book cites an incident early on in the relationship, in which William took Harry aside and asked, "Is she the right one?’

“[Kate] gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care, and attention for them to integrate,” the authors write.

Unlike most journalists who have covered the royal rift, Howard and Tillett believe that the majority of the blame lies with Harry.

“The rifts that eventually opened up in the Royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathize and take his brother’s concerns in the spirit they were intended,” they write.

The authors quote an insider who offers some psychological insights that might help to explain Harry's actions:

“It’s my opinion that Harry feels he couldn’t protect his mother, so he’s going all out to protect his wife. He is so sensitive he often sees criticism or negativity where there isn’t any,” the source says.

But while the disagreements over Harry's relationship with Meghan have received the most press coverage, it seems there were other factors that contributed to the rift between the brothers, as well.

"Harry’s [spending] transformation is revealed as one of the fundamental factors behind the deep fissure that opened between him and his brother, Prince William," Howard and Tillett write at one point.

They say the Queen was "privately unhappy" about Harry and Meghan's decision to spend $3 million in taxpayer funds refurbishing their home at Frogmore Cottage.

We imagine she was particularly upset when the couple resided at the estate for only a few months before relocating to North America.

And it seems the expenditures didn't stop with home renovations, as Howard and Tillett claim Meghan spent nearly $600,000 on maternity clothes while she was pregnant with Archie.

Like we said, all these claims should be taken with a grain of salt -- but spending more than half a mill of someone else's money on clothes does seem like good motivation to move to a different continent.