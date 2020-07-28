Peter Hunziker Finally Apologizes for Racist Past, Seems Very Insincere

Better late than never?

Nearly six weeks after Bravo announced that it was cutting ties with Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Peter Hunziker, the reality star has spoken out.

At last.

“A little over 3 months ago, someone sent me a meme on social media and I thoughtlessly reposted it,” the deckhand explained on Instagram on Monday, July 27, adding:

“I now realize how painful the imagery and symbolism is and, upon deeper consideration, I realize that the implicit bias that exists in the brief text written in the meme is offensive.”

He continued:

“To all those I have hurt and offended, please know that I am genuinely sorry. I have always supported equal rights and equal opportunities for ALL people.

"Be safe, stay well, and always think before you post. With love, Pete."

Hunziker was fired in mid-June -- in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement returning nationwide -- right around the time that a bunch of reality shows purged their roster of cast members who acted in an inappropriate manner.

Bravo itself famously also fired Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder for their own racially-insensitive past.

Hunziker only appeared on three episodes before receiving his pink slip, which was delivered via a statement that read:

"Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post. Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes."

Shortly after being let go, Hunziker came across as far less contrite than he's trying to be above.

At one point, he even joked that he can't be racist because he's slept with women of all races.

That wasn't very funny.

Especially not after he shared a meme of an African-American woman in shackles.

On July 18, the reality star spoke out during an interview with Bravo Confessionals.

“It affected me personally. It affected my emotions and I’m learning a lot,” he said about being cut from the popular program.

“In life, you get hit sometimes [and] you’ve gotta get back up... I will make a comeback and it’s going to be bigger and better.”

Dude, you were a deckhand who appeared on screen for a total of, like, five minutes.

There's no comeback in your future.

Aside from Schroeder and Doute, other D-Listers who have also been fired due to their racist or ignorant actions over the past several weeks include:

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni from Vanderpump Rules

Dee Nyguen from The Challenge

Taylor Selfridge from Teen Mom OG

Alex Kompothecras from Siesta Key

The cast of Vanderpump Rules have since apologized, as have Nyguen and Selfridge.

Yes, that was a not-so-subtle shot at Kompothecras.

Get it together, dude.