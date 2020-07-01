Paris Jackson: My Dad Knew I Was Into Girls When I Was 9 Years Old

A lot has been said, and even more speculated, about Paris Jackson's relationship with Gabriel Glenn.

Now, Paris is telling the world more about how they are as a couple, about her sexuality, and the sweet way that her late father accepted who she was.

On the premiere of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, the new Facebook Watch docuseries, Paris is opening up.

She admits that she "never thought I'd end up with a dude."

"[I] thought I'd end up marrying a chick," Paris acknowledges.

She reasons that it seemed like it would end up that way, because "I've dated more women than men."

"The public only knows about three long-term relationships that I've been in," Paris mentions.

"And," she adds, "they've been with men."

"The public doesn't know about most of the relationships I've been in," Paris points out.

Now, the public has been well aware of Paris' sexuality for some time.

But we think that she is saying that she and Cara Delevigne, though spotted packing on the PDA, were not in a formal long-term relationship.

That is consistent with Paris' previous statements that the two of them were "never exclusive."

All people get to choose their sexuality labels, and Paris describes herself as "gay."

Like some who mistakenly interpret bisexual by its literal etymology, she points out: "I've dated more than just men and women."

Additionally, Paris says, "I've dated a man that had a vagina."

Good for her. Transgender men are, of course, men.

Naturally, a straight woman would not need a new label to date a trans man -- trans or cis, it's still a heterosexual relationship.

But we think that Paris mentioned that she has dated a trans man as part of her open discussion of her sexual experiences.

"It has nothing to do with what's in your pants," Paris emphasizes, referring to both gender and her sexuality.

She adds: "It has nothing to do with your XY chromosome makeup."

"It's literally just like what are you like as a person?" Paris explains. "Gay" is sometimes used as an umbrella term within the LGBTQ+ community.

Though Paris feels that she has a good handle on things now, she admits that at first, she wasn't sure what to make of her sexuality.

"I didn't know that it was a thing," she recalls in reference to same-sex relationships.

"And so," she explains, "I was a little conflicted about it."

Paris admits that she felt this way "because all I'd ever seen were men and women on TV together."

"And so," she continues, "these thoughts didn't really make sense to me."

That is one of many reasons for which added representation in children's media and additional education on LGBTQ+ topics are important.

"My dad caught on pretty quick," Paris reveals, referring to her late father, Michael Jackson.

"I think he just felt the energy," she reflects, "and he would like kind of tease me the same way that he would tease my brothers."

Paris explains that he would say things to her "like 'Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.'"

"I'm very lucky to have that," Paris acknowledges.

"Especially so young," she adds, "I think I was like 8 or 9."

"Not many children have that experience," Paris notes.

After Michael's passing, she moved in with her grandmother, Katherine Jackson -- who is both older and a Jehovah's Witness.

"Homosexuality in general is very taboo in the Black community," Paris laments.

"That on top of the religious aspect," she explains, "it was something that I did feel like I needed to withhold for a while."

Paris reveals that the first time that she came out to a family member, she was met with disbelief.

But she did end up finding one ally early on -- her brother, Prince.

Prince, Paris says, attended Gay-Straight Alliance meetings at her school just so that he could understand her identity and be a resource for her.

Now, of course, Paris is with her docuseries costar, the titular Gabriel Glenn.

She gushes over their relationship.

She even refers to Gabriel as someone who feels like "home."

"It is also nice to finally have a home base," Paris affirms.

She notes that a home base sort of person "is something that I've never really had before."

"The only home I've ever had before was my dad," Paris concludes, "and now I have Gabe, so…I'm very lucky."

We are of course so happy for Paris that she has had so much support over who she is in her life.

It was appropriate that this docuseries premiered during Pride Month, even though it was on the last day.

Being with Gabriel does not change Paris' identity, of course, or invalidate any aspect of her past. He is simply part of her journey.