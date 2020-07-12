Nicole Thea, Pregnant YouTube Star, Dead at 24

Truly horrible news out of the social media community.

Nicole Thea, a wildly popular personality on YouTube -- who was pregnant and expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Global Boga -- has passed away.

She was 24 years old.

Her family confirmed the tragic news on Instagram, adding that Thea's son, who was to be named Reign, is also dead.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and [boyfriend] Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” her mother wrote in a statement on the British influencer’s Instagram account.

She added:

“Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened."

Concluded this family statement:

"Thank you her mum.

"RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx."

Thea was just a few weeks away from giving birth to her first child.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Thea had over 74.8K subscribers on YouTube at the time of her passing.

Her most recent video was posted on Sunday and featured the late YouTube star getting ready to take a milk bath.

The 14-minute piece of footage feature Nicole excitedly getting prepared to do this milk bath, while giving her followers insight into the process as well.

She also showcased special moments from her maternity photo shoot.

Thea announced her pregnancy on April 19 with a precious video on Instagram of herself showing off her baby bump while dancing beside Boga.

"GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet," she wrote.

"I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me.

"Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father...

"We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends."

A few weeks later, Thea revealed the gender of her baby.

"We are having a bouncing baby boy family," she wrote, adding that Boga "got what he wished for," and continuing as follows:

"We actually can't wait to meet him... I actually wanted a girl so she can be a daddy's girl but now my little prince will be a mummy's boy.

"Oh lord I'm full of emotions writing this."

Just a day before her death, Boga shared a video on Instagram that showed him dancing with a baby carriage.

“If you believe children are BIG BLESSINGS from God drop some ‘Rrrrrrr’ I Can’t wait to be taking my son to the parks & Playground,” he captioned the post

However, the couple hadn't revealed any baby updates in the last couple weeks.

We send our condolences to the loved ones of Nicole Thea. May she rest in peace.