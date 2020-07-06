Nick Cordero, Beloved Broadway Star, Dies of COVID-19

Nick Cordero, a Tony-nominated actor and popular Broadway performer, has passed away after a long, challenging and public battle with complications related to the coronavirus.

He was 41 years old.

Cordero -- whose credits include Waitress and Rock of Ages -- died on Sunday morning at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He had been hospitalized for over 90 days, ever since contracting the aforementioned virus in March.

The actor is survived by his wife Amanda Kloots, whom he wed in September of 2017, and who had been keeping fans apprised of her husband's struggle for months.

She and Cordero are parents to a one-year old son named Elvis Eduardo.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk.

"He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband.

"Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," Kloots wrote on Instagram Sunday.

Cordero had his right leg amputated, lost more than 60 pounds during his hospitalization and was hoping to receive a double-lung transplant.

In 2014, Cordero received a Tony Awards omination and a Theatre World award for his tap-dancing turn as the ghostwriting crook Cheech in the musical adaptation of Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway.

He was also known and very well respected for his role in A Bronx Tale the Musical.

In her message of mourning, Kloots thanked her husband’s “extraordinary doctor,” Dr. David Ng, who cared for the Broadway star throughout his lengthy stint in hospital.

“There are not many doctors like you,” she wrote.

“Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough.”

She concluded her post by stating gratitude everyone who supported her and her husband throughout his battle.

“I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love, support and help we’ve received these last 95 days," she wrote.

'You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life.

"We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, ‘they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,’ I smiled because he definitely put up a fight.

"I will love you forever and always my sweet man.”

In the wake of this tragic news, many entertainers took to social media in order to pay tribute to Cordero.

Tweeted Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda:

"Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight."

Actress Viola Davis, who starred in Fences on Broadway, added:

"RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels."

Josh Gad, who was in The Book of Mormon, wrote:

"My heart is broken. I feel ill. Along with the entire Broadway community and the entire world, I mourn the loss of the incredible Nick Cordero and send my sincerest love and prayers to ⁦ @amandakloots ⁩ , Elvis & and entire family. RIP Nick."

Then there was this from Bradley Whitford, who was featured in the Broadway production of A Few Good Men:

"Horror. Love to the Cordero family. Please wear a mask. It has the power to prevent unspeakable suffering and sorrow. Rest In Peace Nick Cordero."

We'll give the final moving words to Steve Kazee, who won a Tony Awards for his performance in Once and who shared a tribute to Cordero that reads as follows:

I never had the honor of meeting Nick Cordero. By all accounts that was a huge loss for me.

Every person that I know who encountered this human was changed for the better and everyone that I knew that knew him I’m sure felt lucky to do so. I, like so many others, have followed @amandakloots stories every day hoping for a miracle.

Sadly, this morning, Nick lost his fight against COVID-19. My heart breaks because he leaves behind a young son and a wife who loved him with everything they had to give and I can relate. Listen to me friends. T

his virus does not discriminate. It doesn’t care about statistics.

My heart is shattered tonight for this man and his family and I beg you all to take this seriously and protect yourself and others.

Wear a mask.

We can beat this. We just have to have a little compassion for our fellow humans and stop being so selfish. Rest In Peace Nick. I really hoped to meet you someday.

Now I join the world in mourning you.