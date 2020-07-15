Nick Cannon FIRED After Promoting Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories

Nick Cannon for some reason decided to have an infamously anti-semitic guest on his show. The two then voiced anti-semitic conspiracy theories and beliefs.

Nick has since been fired, but claims that he does not "condone" the very statements that he had called "facts" just days earlier.

Public Enemy was a legendary hip-hop group, noted for their sometimes extreme political messages.

Professor Griff was a rapper in that group until 1989, when he said that Jews were "wicked."

For his June 30 episode of Cannon's Class, Nick Cannon decided to interview Professor Griff and

Just two weeks ago, Professor Griff and Nick Cannon discussed some appalling anti-semitic conspiracy theories.

Griff opined that Jews control meda, and griped that "I'm hated now because I told the truth."

Cannon responded by saying: "You're speaking facts." He absolutely was not.

“It’s never hate speech," Cannon insisted of the outrageous hate speech that the two had just exchanged.

"You can’t be anti-Semitic," he claimed, "when we are the Semitic people."

“When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright," Cannon insisted. "We are the true Hebrews.”

We know that most people reading that are likely scratching their heads, and we will absolutely explain the history of Cannon's comment.

First, we need to acknowledge that the conspiracy theory that the people controlling society, government, or business are all Jewish is both dangerous and old.

The anti-semitic claims date back centuries but were most famously used during the 1930s in an effort to "justify" the oppression, enslavement, and extermination of Jews by Nazi Germany during the Holocaust.

"ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism," ViacomCBS announced in a statement.

"We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube," the statement confirmed.

It was an episode "which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."

"While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry," ViacomCBS stated, "we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism."

"And we are terminating our relationship with him," the statement confirmed.

"We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry" the statement read. "ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds."

"Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions," Nick Cannon claimed on Twitter.

Despite his previous statements, he alleged: "I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric."

"We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding," his tweet read.

So, why did Nick Cannon make strange claims about Black Americans being the "True Hebrews" during that hateful conversation?

He is expressing beliefs rooted in Hebrew Israelism, a movement started in the 1800s.

A person claimed to have received a holy "revelation" that all of the then-recently freed slaves were the true descendants of the biblical tribes of Israel.

Note that Hebrew Israelism does not claim that all Black people are the Chosen People in their faith -- only Black Americans.

The reason for this belief is a claim that non-Israelite Africans targeted these alleged "True Hebrews" to capture and sell them to white slavers.

As a result, this particular religious belief has been labeled both anti-semitic and anti-African.

It is important to note that, wholly unrelated to Hebrew Israelism, there have been people and even ethnic groups in Africa found to have Hebrew ancestry through genetic testing.

This is not exactly a mystery. The Levant, which includes both modern and ancient Israel, is right there near Africa.

Additionally, it is believed that Ancient Israel may have originally been a protectorate of Kemet (Ancient Egypt). Plenty of opportunities for groups of ancient Hebrews to migrate to just about anywhere in Africa.

That is not, however, the same thing as the beliefs of Hebrew Israelism, which was frankly the least of the vile comments made on Cannon's Class.

People are entitled to believe what they wish, but when those "beliefs" malign entire groups of people purely for existing, the believer may face consequences.

One needn't be Jewish to be alarmed at seeing dangerous anti-semitic conspiracy theories parroted by people with platforms. We should all be outraged by bigotry.