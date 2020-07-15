Nick Cannon Blasts "Deceptive" Viacom After Firing, Defends Anti-Semitic Remarks

Nick Cannon is not about to go quietly into the night.

Far, far, FAR from it.

In a lengthy, detailed and anger-filled statement, the TV personality has spoken out against ViacomCBS after the company fired him for making anti-Semitic comments.

The fiery message was posted to Cannon's official Facebook page.

As part of the diatribe, Cannon trashed the media conglomerate for choosing to “make an example of an outspoken Black man.”

Cannon said he is “deeply saddened” that instead of heading toward “reconciliation that the powers that be misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn” from one another.

“I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group or corporation,” v wrote on Wednesday.

“I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the Black community.

"I was a member of the Viacom ‘family’ for over twenty years.

"Since I was a minor, we worked together to make great positive entertainment and I was handed many opportunities that I am grateful for.”

In a statement the day before, a ViacomCBS spokesperson said that the company decided to cut ties with Cannon after he "failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism."

The former America’s Got Talent host -- who quit the reality show just over two years ago in a huff -- then walked through his rise at Viacom, detailing how he launched the HALO Awards and how he “birthed one of my other greatest creative accomplishments” under ViacomCBS with Wild ‘n Out.

Cannon said he “self-financed” Wild ‘n Out and presented it to MTV, yet he claimed to have been “swindled” out of ownership of the long-running series.

Despite receiving “death threats” and “hate messages” for his comments, Cannon said he’s gotten an “outpouring of love and support” from the Jewish community.

“It has been amazing. I have spoken with many rabbis, clergy, professors and coworkers who offer their sincere help,” he alleged.

“I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right.”

In wrapping up his statement, Cannon went off on ViacomCBS for being “on the wrong side of history” and said he would “pray” for them.

He also requested to own Wild ‘n Out.

“I demand full ownership of my billion-dollar Wild ‘n Out brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership,” he wrote.

“I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the apology!”

Cannon garnered a ton of backlash for comments he made on a June 30 episode of his “Cannon’s Class” podcast.

In a conversation with Public Enemy rapperRichard “Professor Griff” Griffin, the stars talked about conspiracy theories in regard to Jewish people.

The Drumline actor said that Black people “can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people.”

He also said that white people are “a little less” than Black people due to having less melanin in their skin.

In response to the scandal, ViacomCBS’ fired Cannon on July 14.

"ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind, and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” a spokesperson for the mass media conglomerate said in a statement.

“We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories."

The Masked Singer presenter clarified in his Wednesday Facebook address that he was “attempting to highlight” systemic racism on his podcast.

However, he does “wholeheartedly apologize” if he’s “furthered the hate speech.”