Nick Cannon Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Remarks, Keeps The Masked Singer Job

This week, ViacomCBS fired Nick Cannon after he expressed rampantly anti-Semitic beliefs in an interview with a notorious bigot.

Though he initially defended his appalling remarks, he has finally seen fit to issue a lengthy apology.

Nick Cannon took to Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday evening to express his regrets.

"First and foremost," he began, "I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers."

Nick affirmed that he was apologizing "for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin."

"They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people," Nick acknowledged.

"And," he wrote, "I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from."

Nick added: "The video of this interview has since been removed."

"While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn," Nick noted.

He continued: "I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days." Yes, we would certainly imagine so.

"And," Nick wrote, "to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement."

"I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders, and institutions who reached out to me," Nick expressed.

He acknowledged that they reached out "to help enlighten me."

Nick appreciated that they found a way to inform him in an affirming way "instead of chastising me."

"I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education," Nick vowed.

"I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning, and strengthening the bond between our two cultures," he declared.

Nick continued by stating that this is the case "today and every day going forward."

"I just had the blessed opportunity to converse with Rabbi Abraham Cooper director of global social action @SimonWiesenthal," Nick shared.

He wrote: "My first words to my brother was, I apologize for the hurt I caused the Jewish Community...."

That is an extremely good apology for him to make.

"On my podcast," Nick confessed, "I used words & referenced literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community."

These references "instead turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community"

"For this I am deeply sorry," Nick expressed, "but now together we can write a new chapter of healing."

"Morning radio family," Nick announced, "I have decided to take some time away from my radio show."

He explained thta she is doing this "so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education."

That sounds like it may be for the best.

"I will use this time to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together," Nick revealed.

He added: "I continue to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders, and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me."

There are educational resources at your disposal if you want to learn about things. Ideally, you want to learn before you talk about them as a celebrity.

"Their input and friendship will help me," Nick acknwoeldged, "as I further commit myself to more profound learning."

He continued: "and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward."

Cynics may say that Nick had a publicist write this for him, but this seems like sincere and well said apology and it's exactly what we had hoped to see.

Not coincidentally, Fox has announced that Nick can remain the host of The Masked Dancer, a show that sounds like a fake show that would exist on 30 Rock but is somehow real.

In a statement, Fox noted that Nick appeared genuinely remorseful and had offered an apology and had taken steps to learn.

This was a huge step up from his conversation with ViacomCBS, whose statement accused him of not even acknowledging the anti-Semitism that he had uttered.

A lot can change in just a few days.

Nick's statements in the interview had echoed both classic anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and a concept called Hebrew Israelism, which is both anti-Semitic and anti-African.

We wish Nick luck on his journey of education and enlightenment and we hope that this opportunity proves to be educational for his fans.