Naya Rivera Presumed Dead in Horrible Drowning Accident

Naya Rivera is missing, and observers are fearing the worst, following a boat trip in California that resulted in the actress young son being discovered all alone on a lake.

According to NBC4 L.A. reporter Robert Kovacik, a search for the former Glee star is underway as of Wednesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old and her son, Josey Dorsey, failed to return a pontoon boat to the facility from which they rented it.

The four-year-old was later found alone on the vehicle.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the situation to celebrity gossip publication Us Weekly, saying:

“[They] found her boat adrift with Naya’s 4-year-old son asleep on the boat and Naya was nowhere to be found."

Continued the spokesperson for this department in this same statement:

“This is an active investigation."

"It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface.”

While Josey was found wearing a life vest, it is presumed Rivera was not donning one because an adult-sized version was found on the boat.

Rivera starred on the Fox hit series Glee as high school cheerleader and student Santana Lopez from 2009 through 2015.

She went on to appear on multiple episodes of Devious Maids and Step Up: High Water.

"This is considered to be a horrible accident," Ventura County Sheriff's Department officials told NBC Los Angeles.

They added that no foul play is suspected at this time.

This said, a “large scale search and rescue operation” remains active, outlets report, with the search including drone teams, a sheriff’s boat and a dive team.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Captain Eric Buschow, meanwhile, told The Los Angeles Times that the toddler is "in good health," adding:

"The family is going through a very traumatic time right now."

According to TMZ, Josey told police that his mother jumped in the water and never came back up.

In the wake of this potentially crushing news, Rivera's former Glee co-stars have taken to social media.

"We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us," Heather Morris wrote on Instagram. "We need your love and light."

Harry Shum Jr. tweeted, "Praying."

The day before she went missing, Rivera shared a photo of herself and her son on Instagram, captioning it "just the two of us."

On July 2, she used this same platform to remind fans that "tomorrow is not promised."

"no matter the year, circumstance, or strifes every day you're alive is a blessing," she wrote on Instagram.

"make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."

A mother of one, Rivera founded the gender-neutral kids’ lifestyle brand JOJO&IZZY and told People Magazine in September of 2018 that her motivation for her business venture was entirely her son.

“First and foremost, everything I do is for Josey," she told this publication back then.

"He’s at the best age! He’s talking so much and [he’s] so cool, kind and sweet."

"Josey inspires me in so many ways that it felt natural to want to create this for him and I."

"Starting this company from the ground up is something I’m really, really proud of."

"I know that my son is proud of it too," she said.

"It’s a sweet bond that we share together."

Naya was married to Josey's father, Ryan Dorsey, from 2014-2018.

In the years following the Glee's finale, multiple cast members have faced uncertain, controversial, even tragic fates.

Cory Monteith died in 2013 from a drug overdose.

Rivera's former co-star Mark Salling died by suicide in 2018 after being arrested on child pornography charges.

Even more recently, and of course, far less seriously, Lea Michele was widely criticized for her on-set behavior.

We will continue to keep Rivera and her loved ones in our thoughts.