Naya Rivera Laid to Rest After Tragic Drowning

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest.

Two weeks after the former Glee actress tragically lost her life in a drowning accident, she was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24.

She was 33.

This information has been confirmed by The Blast, which obtained a copy of Rivera's death certificate.

As for other officially documented points of interest:

The certificate listed the star's occupation as an actress in entertainment for 32 of her 33 years of life.

As was confirmed by the Ventura County Medical Examiner a day after her body was discovered, the certificate also lists Rivera's cause of death as drowning.

This certificate also says that she died within a manner of "[minutes]."

The mother of one lost her life after renting a pontoon boat with her four-year old son, Josey.

Several hours after she took it out, a passer-by noticed the toddler all alone on board the vessel.

Once authorities arrived on the scene, they were told by the boy that his mother had gone under the water after hoisting him up -- and never returned.

Due to low visibility in the California lake, however, it took officials five days to find Rivera's corpse.

On July 14, the Ventura County Medical Examiner announced that an autopsy had been conducted and revealed Rivera's cause of death as drowning, adding that the manner of her death was an accident.

Following this devastating confirmation, Rivera's loved ones released a statement that reads as follows:

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week.

"While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit.

"Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister."

It continued by acknowledging the people who helped locate the star:

"Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya.

"We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her.

"Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support."

And it concluded:

"Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time."

Just a few days ago, meanwhile, Rivera's ex-husband also paid tribute to the mother of his son.

"This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it," wrote Ryan Dorsey, adding:

"You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair."

He added:

"I don't know what to say... I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.

"I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha.

"I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up."

And then this is how Dorsey wrapped up:

Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from.

We miss you.

We will always love you. Love you Meep.

To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way.

I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything.

There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen.

Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about.