Naya Rivera Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Revealed

Naya Rivera‘s cause of death has been revealed, six days after she was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8 in California's Lake Piru.

On Monday evening, a local sheriff declared his confidence that a body authorities found in this body of water yesterday was, tragically, that of Rivera.

But the identification was not technically confirmed as 100%... until now.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office unveiled in a press release on Tuesday, July 14, that elaborated on Rivera's cause of death, while also stating for the official record that she died in the aforementioned lake.

“The circumstances and visual characteristics all indicated that the body was that of Naya Rivera and the identity has been confirmed by dental comparison,” the press release reads.

“The body has been x-rayed and a full autopsy has been performed.

"The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged.

"No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy.”

This section is also worth noting:

“There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing.”

The 33-year old Glee alum rented a motorized pontoon boat with her four-year son, Josey, last week.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed via Twitter on Monday, that a body had been recovered from the lake.

Authorities previously said that Rivera’s boat was found “adrift,” with Josey “asleep on the boat” and his mother “nowhere to be found."

Rivera's body was discovered in the northeast portion of the lake, near the surface of the water.

It took several days to locate due to the low visibility in the area.

The sheriff also said that, based on conversations with young Josey, mother and son went for a swim off the boat.

But when the current picked up and Rivera started to struggle in the water, she was able to only boost her toddler back on board the vessel... prior to plunging under for good.

Truly tragic. And horrific.

Said the sheriff's department yesterday evening:

“It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface."

In the wake of her passing, tributes have been pouring out from friends, loved ones and former Glee co-stars.

In a touching post on Instagram, for example, Dianna Agron reflected on her time with Rivera on the Glee se

"Naya and I fell into stride with such ease, she was my first friend and ally on our show," she wrote.

"In the pilot, our characters came and went with such swiftness. Our enthusiasm brimmed with all of the unknown.

"We tried to grasp what the other cast members must be feeling as we were working in such separate manners. We dared to dream.

"What if this show worked? Wouldn't that be something? Something was brimming, it was palpable. And thank god it worked.

"Naya's magnetic talent was going to be unleashed, we just didn't know it yet."

I've been revisiting Naya's performances on our show and it has brought me great joy. To work with her was a gift," Agron continued.

"There was a great deal to absorb - her work ethic, her fearlessness, her talent - supreme. Naya had a laugh that would envelop you and hold you captive.

"She was mesmerizing.

"That twinkle in her eye, her luminous smile. Naya lead with truth, humor, wit. I loved her for all of these reasons."

Concluded Agron:

"I cannot make sense of this tremendous loss.

"I will hold onto her and these memories for the rest of time, alongside our Glee family. Please hold space for her, her family, her beautiful boy. ⁣⁣In absolute, loving memory."

Amen.