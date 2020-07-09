Naya Rivera Assumed Dead by Authorities; "Rescue Operation" Underway

According to authorities in California, Naya Rivera is almost assuredly dead.

This heartbreaking news comes just a few hours after reports surfaced that the Glee actress had gone lost at sea on a lake in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.

As previously detailed, the owners of a pontoon boal rental company went searching for Rivera and her four-year old son, Josey.

When they failed to return the vessel within the period of time they had rented it for, the search for Naya and Josey commenced.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies then came across the toddler asleep on the boat - but there was no sight of the 34-year-old Rivera.

Josey was wearing a life jacket and there was an adult-sized version on board.

The obvious, tragic conclusion officials are inclined to believe is that Rivera must have been without hers somewhere in the water.

TMZ, the celebrity news site, reported that Josey told police that his mother jumped in the water ... and never came back up.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Captain Eric Buschow told The Los Angeles Times that the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators arrived at the scene around 4:40 p.m. yesterday and found a toddler "unharmed."

Buschow also added of young Josey: "He's in good health."

"The family is going through a very traumatic time right now."

All attention since has been on the whereabouts of Rivera.

After an initial search-and-rescue operation - replete with helicopters, drones and dive teams - was called off at nightfall, it resumed early this morning.

Insiders, however, aren't maintaining a lot of hope. Based on everything we know, or more importantly what we don't know, the odds are simply grim.

They don't anticipate having any answers any time soon.

“There’s a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility,” Buschow said.

“I don’t have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they’re encountering out there.”

Authorities were working to reunite Josey with family members Wednesday evening.

Naya and ex-husband Ryan Dorsey have been sharing custody of their son ever since their divorce. They were married from 2014-2018.

Previously, Naya was engaged to Big Sean, who has tweeted in support of rescue efforts this morning.

In its latest update on the case, meanwhile, TMZ only has tragic news to share.

The often-reliabel celebrity gossip site writes that Rivera is presumed dead and the search has now shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission.

She went missing in water with only five to nine inches of visibility, TMZ continues, as authorities say the lake is filled with trees and debris on the bottom.

Therefore...

Law enforcement says it typically takes 7 to 10 days for a body to rise to the surface.

Rivera is best known for having played high school student Santana during the duration of Glee's beloved run on Fox.

She also appeared on multiple episodes of Devious Maids and, most recently, Step Up: High Water.

On July 2 Rivera tweeted:

“No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."

As they await further updates on Rivera's status and/or condition, many of Rivera's former co-stars have taken to social media to express their thoughts and condolences.

Wrote Heather Morris:

We need all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us. We need your love and light.

Added Demi Lovato on her own Instagram page: "Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound."

Cheyenne Jackson worked on Glee and added:

Praying for a miracle. This is Unimaginable.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

"This is considered to be a horrible accident," Ventura County Sheriff's Department officials told NBC Los Angeles.

More information to follow as the story develops.

UPDATE:

"Upwards of 100 law enforcement and emergency personnel - including several dive teams from Sheriff's Departments around the region - are searching the depths of Lake Piru for the body of Naya Rivera who is missing with all indications she drowned in Lake Piru," the above department said Thursday.

"The number of on-scene personnel is about double the number of people who were searching yesterday after Rivera's son was found alone on a boat on the lake, which is about 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles."

More than 80 people are currently involved in the search, TMZ now reports, and the search is utilizing helicopters, boats, ATV vehicles and ground personnel to try to locate Rivera.

Specialized dive teams from surrounding counties are also en route to assist.