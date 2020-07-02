Myka Stauffer: Real Reason She "Rehomed" 4-Year-Old Son Revealed

Back in May, the nation was scandalized by the story of Myka and James Stauffer, popular YouTubers who "rehomed" their autistic adopted son, Huxley.

In a series of videos and social media posts, Myka pleaded with critics for understanding, but refrained from going into detail about her decision to put her 4-year-old up for adoption.

At the behest of concerned subscribers, police investigated the matter in order to determine Huxley's whereabouts and confirm that the boy is safe.

Now, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office has released new information on the case.

Those who have been following the story closely these past few weeks can rest easy knowing that Huxley appears to be safe and happy with his new family, somewhere in Ohio.

(The police report obtained by Buzzfeed was heavily redacted, so as to protect the boy's privacy.)

Police met with Huxley's "prospective adoptive parents," and Deputy Susanna Leonard noted that the boy "seemed very active and showed no signs of any abuse from what I could visually see."

"When we walked into the office, [Huxley's] adoptive mother was singing a song to him as he was sitting on her lap smiling," Leonard wrote.

"[Huxley] appeared to be very happy and well taken care of."

At one point, critics of the Stauffer's suggested they might be guilty of human trafficking, but Leonard's report concluded that the couple should not face criminal charges.

"As far as the talk of possible human trafficking against [Huxley], it was determined that the process of his adoption is being conducted legally," she wrote.

The report also contained details about why the Stauffers felt the need to find a new home for their son.

According to Leonard, Myka and James "couldn’t take care of [Huxley] anymore" because he had shown "severe aggression towards the other kids."

The couple told police that they were forced to hire a "very expensive" full-time caretaker in order to ensure the safety of their other their four other children.

They eventually concluded that this "was an intolerable situation to continue."

"I'm sorry for the confusion, and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning," she said in a statement posted to Instagram.

"Even though he is happier in his new home and doing better that he still experienced trauma and I'm sorry, no adoptee deserves any more trauma," she added.

"I wanted to help so bad I was willing to bring home any child that needed me. For this, I was naive, foolish, and arrogant."

While Myka has been on a hiatus from social media since the story broke back in May, James recently returned to his YouTube channel.

To the shock of many fans, he made no mention of the Huxley situation.

Clearly, the Stauffers are hoping to put all of this behind them and resume their lucrative careers as influencers and content creators.

Something tells us their audience won't be quite as eager to move on.