Michael Kopech Files to Divorce Vanessa Morgan in Wake of Pregnancy News

Michael Kopech has filed for divorce from Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan, just seven months after the couple exchanged vows.

And within days of Morgan announcing she's pregnant with the estranged couple's first child.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher filed for to legally split from Morgan in Texas on June 19... just before the 28-year-old confirmed publicly she's expecting a baby, according to online records obtained by The Chicago Tribune.

A rep for Morgan told E! News that Kopech is the child's father.

On Friday, the actress -- best known for playing Toni on the aforementioned CW drama -- posted photos and videos from a party of friends and family where it was revealed that she's expecting a baby boy.

Kopech did not appear in any of the pictures or videos.

"Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," wrote Morgan at the time on Instagram.

"I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news.

"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January."

As you can see, Morgan did not mention Kopech in her announcement.

Morgan also addressed her impending son in the social media message, while hinting at trouble in her relationship.

"I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom," she wrote, adding:

"It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be."

Kopech and Morgan got married this past January after meeting online.

Said the latter to E! News back then:

"Today, I vowed to love my best friend for a lifetime and it was a day spent with those we love in a room filled with endless love.

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."

Kopech previously told White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn that he would NOT be participating in the 2020 Major League Baseball season, citing "personal reasons."

"We recognize that reaching this decision is incredibly difficult for any competitive athlete, and our organization is understanding and supportive," Hahn told ESPN.

After getting engaged to Morgan in 2018, though, Kopech sounded like one smitten athlete.

“You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life," he wrote on his since-deleted Instagram page.

"You stayed when often times I didn’t deserve it. You’ve loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly. You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire.”

Morgan, meanwhile, made headlines in early June for calling out the producers of her own show.

"Tired of how black people are portrayed in media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people," she Tweeted.

"Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads.

"Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show. It starts with the media. I'm not being quiet anymore."

When a supporter said Riverdale was getting "double the diversity" and "more bang for their buck" because Morgan's character is also part of an LGBTQ+ storyline with Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl Blossom... Morgan simply had to laugh this summer.

"Lmao too bad I'm the only black series regular but also paid the least," the star responded.

"girl i could go on for days. But exactly, used as the token biracial bisexual."

Morgan's co-stars have since come out and spoken in her defense.

Kopech, for his part, has said nothing about the divorce.