Meri Brown: Who Needs Kody?!? I'm Ready to Thrive!

Meri Brown has shared yet another mysterious quote on Instagram.

But astute Sister Wives fans and followers know better in reality:

Meri Brown has actually shared yet another revealing quote on Instagram.

The veteran Sister Wives cast member has continually updated her social media account over the past several weeks, almost always posting memes about what's going on in her life these days.

Between jokes about her failed marriage to Kody Brown and citations to a brand new world, it's all rather clear at this juncture:

Meri has moved on.

And she's pretty darn happy about leaving Kody behind.

Need more evidence? No problem!

Quoting legendary poet Maya Angelou on her Instagram Stories yesterday, Meri penned the following:

“My mission in life is not merely to survive. But to thrive: & to do so with some passion. Some compassion, some humor & some style.”

Earlier this month, Meri seemingly made a different reference to Kody's lack of compassion, obliquely stating for the record that Kody is selfish and sucks and she's sick of his BS.

Despite Meri constantly sharing messages such as the one above, some Sister Wives viewers out there aren't convinced that her relationship is truly over.

Perhaps she just likes these quotes!

Maybe she just wants to give supporters some words of wisdom!

We can't convince these doubters otherwise because Meri is always asking us to read between the lines; she never actually drops Kody's name online.

We can, however, present examples of the sorts of memes and messages Meri keeps uploading to the Internet.

Consider this one:

Keep your eyes open and your feet moving forward. You’ll find what you need.

And this one:

Life is 10% of what happens to me and 90% of how I react to it.

And this one:

If we can share our story with someone who responds with empathy and understanding, shame can't survive.

And let's not forget about this one:

I am here. I have the courage to believe that matters.

I have the strength to make a difference ... to be different. Even with an empty hand, I have the means to give.

I am free to become ... to fail ... to learn. I have the advantage of hope. I have the opportunity to be love ... to be loved.

So there you have it.

Meri shared all of these quotes over the past month alone, while also not acknowledging Kody on Father's Day and also not celebrating the couple's 30th wedding anniversary in April.

You may go ahead and draw your own conclusions based on these posts.

But let's be honest, right?

What other conclusion can really be drawn here?

And what else can really be said, aside from the following:

WAY TO GO, MERI! YOU DESERVE SO MUCH BETTER!