Meri Brown: I'm Ready to Be Loved! (Just Not By Kody)

Meri Brown has done away with the subtleties.

She's through being passive aggressive.

At this point, the Sister Wives star is just going ahead and putting herself out there.

As has been well documented on this very celebrity gossip website, Brown often shares cryptic messages about her life and her relationship with Kody Brown.

She says things such as she's prepared for a brand new world, prompting most followers to assume she means that she's done with Kody and ready for whatever comes next.

Or whomever comes next, perhaps.

Now, hower, Brown apparently sees no reason to leave fans wondering any longer about her marital status.

(Editor's Note: Yes, we know that her marital status is technically 'single' because she and Kody got divorced in 2014. But you know what we mean, right?

Her spiritual marriage. Is that better?)

On her Instagram Stories, Meri shared a meme this week that might as well have been a personal ad on a dating website.

Seriously, you guys, no one who is involved in a happy romance posts something such as this:

In black letters, Brown uploaded a quote by Jodi Hills that reads as follows:

I am here. I have the courage to believe that matters.

I have the strength to make a difference ... to be different. Even with an empty hand, I have the means to give.

I am free to become ... to fail ... to learn. I have the advantage of hope. I have the opportunity to be love ... to be loved.

That last part needs emphasis.

I HAVE THE ADVANTAGE OF HOPE. I HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE LOVED.

Meri, of course, split from Kody many years ago and did actually try to date someone else.

Sadly, she then got involved in an embarrassing catfishing scandal during which Brown thought she had found a man with whom she could share her life -- but it turned out to be a woman pulling a very mean prank.

But Meri has made a point over the past several weeks of telling all followers that she is stronger and more independent than ever.

She and Kody both told a therapist awhile back that their marriage is dead, and yet here Meri is now... telling the universe that she's excited to revive her love life.

Without Kody.

That much is clear by now.

Continued Meri in her meme:

I have the wisdom to know it is all a gift ... all.

When I make my decision on how I am going to live this day, and it is a decision, I joyfully, responsibly, gratefully, face the world and say, 'I am here.

There you have it, folks.

Meri has not shared a photo of her estranged husband in nearly a year and never, ever references Kody online.

She's lost weight of late. She's working out often. She has taken off her wedding ring.

She is done, everyone!

“Having her own life, doing fun things, finding friends is the best thing she can be doing for herself," an insider recently told The Sun.

"She’s finding herself, what she wants and believes. I hope Meri wakes up and ditches this insanity."