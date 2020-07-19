Meri Brown: Yes, I'm Ready to Surrender and Be Single!

You know how they say that hindsight is 20/20?

Well... Meri Brown is living, breathing often-Instagramming proof of this cliche.

Because she's clearly seeing better than ever.

The long-time Sister Wives cast member has spent the past several months broadly and vaguely talking about her semi-ancient past.

That is, the time she spent married to Kody Brown.

Legally, the two were husband and wife from 1990 through 2014, at which time they got a divorce so that Kody could marry Robyn Brown and adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

Spiritually, though, Meri and Kody have remained together as part of a polygamous family now residing in Arizona.

But the relationship is basically dead and over -- it has been for a long time, really.

Social media fans are even starting to recognize the union's demise, asking Meri about it online... only to get shot down by the TLC personality.

It's hard not to call Meri out for this behavior, though, considering she's the one who keeps passively aggressively referencing her marriage.

And the poor shape it clearly is in.

On her Instagram Stories late last week, Meri certainly appeared to reflect on her romance, noting that she was never really happy as Kody's wife.

Truth now be told, she was very stressed out.

"You are afraid of surrender because you don't want to lose control," her message began, and it concluded with this realization:

"But you never had control, all you had was anxiety."

Interesting, right?

And also barely veiled.

Anyone who has been keeping track of Meri's social media posting must admit that Brown is talking here about her previous fears about leaving Kody because she had a certain past interpretation of her situation.

But that interpretation has now changed.

Just a week before sharing the cryptic meme above, she strongly hinted that she was prepared to thrive in a new situation.

“My mission in life is not merely to survive. But to thrive: & to do so with some passion. Some compassion, some humor & some style," she wrote.

Moreover, prior to this revealing quote, Meri essentially came out and asked for another man to love her.

She said she's ready.

"I am here. I have the courage to believe that matters," said Meri in this case.

"I have the strength to make a difference ... to be different. Even with an empty hand, I have the means to give.

"I am free to become ... to fail ... to learn. I have the advantage of hope. I have the opportunity to be love ... to be loved."

I. Am. Free.

What more does she need to say at this point?

On the most recent season of Sister, Meri said their marriage has been “pretty rocky for a while” during a couples counseling session.

Kody -- who is also married to Robyn, Janelle and Christine, 48 -- admitted he “regretted” their relationship.

The two then ignored their 30th wedding anniversary in April and, really...

... what are we even analyzing here? Of course this partnership is over.