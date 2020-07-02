Meri Brown Continues to Shade Kody: He Just Doesn't Care!

We continue to say it, but only because Meri Brown continues to make it clearer and clearer each and every day:

She is done playing games.

While the beleaguered Sister Wives cast member had previously spent multiple months sharing mysterious quotes and photos and memes and messages on Instagram -- all of which hinted at a crumbling marriage -- Meri now appears to be done with all that nonsense.

She's now here to tell it like it is.

And when it comes to Kody Brown?

It's like this: The guy is terrible!

Earlier this week, Meri posted a lengthy quote that really could not be interpreted any other way.

"I am here. I have the courage to believe that matters," she told followers, continuing along this theme:

"I have the strength to make a difference ... to be different. Even with an empty hand, I have the means to give.

"I am free to become ... to fail ... to learn. I have the advantage of hope. I have the opportunity to be love ... to be loved."

Really, does it get more straightforward than that?

Meri is coming right out and saying she's free and wants to be loved.

That opportunity passed awhile ago with Kody, considering they divorced in 2014 and then Meri tried to date someone else (only to get catfished) about a year later.

And then Kody told a therapist during a rexent Sister Wives episode that he regretted even marrying Meri.

Now, in case some folks out there somehow doubt that Meri is totally over Kody, she's posted a brand new and telling meme.

On Tuesday, Meri uploaded the following to her Instagram Story:

“To make a difference in someone’s life, you do not have to be brilliant, rich, beautiful or perfect.

“You just have to CARE.”

Go ahead and question whether Meri is directing these words at Kody... but we really have no idea why you would at this point.

Kody himself has confessed to having acted like a selfish A-Hole during most of the latest Sister Wives season -- and he hasn't really changed course much since these episodes wrapped up.

Why would Meri give any thought to staying with him at all?

Over the past few weeks, Meri’s weight loss and makeover -- with a new hair style! -- have also added to the speculation that she is very much over Kody.

Her finger is also newly bare.

“To take a wedding ring off is big in polygamy. It’s Meri’s way of saying, 'I’m done,'" a source has told The Sun, applauding Meri for taking this step.

"Having her own life, doing fun things, finding friends is the best thing she can be doing for herself. She’s finding herself, what she wants and believes.

"I hope Meri wakes up and ditches this insanity."