Meghan Markle: The Royals Abandoned Me While I Was Pregnant

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and put a little distance (about 5,500 miles) between themselves and Buckingham Palace, you might think that the feud between Meg and her in-laws would begin to die down.

But remarkably, it seems the situation is only getting worse.

And many are taking the continued bad blood as a sign that the animosity between the in-laws is even more intense than we initially thought.

In recent weeks, it's often felt as though not a day has gone by without a reminder that Meghan is still very much at odds with the royal family.

First, we had Kate Middleton allegedly threatening to sue media outlets for comparing her to Meghan.

Then came the revelation that the royals are still upset over the fact that Meghan had upstaged Princess Eugenie's wedding with her pregnancy announcement in 2018.

Yes, this is the kind of feud with roots so deep that both sides are still stewing over perceived offenses that happened years ago.

The latest sign of tension came from court papers filed by Meghan's attorneys in their ongoing lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday.

As you may recall, the outlet published a letter written by Meghan to her father, a move that the Duchess claims was a criminal violation of her privacy.

Documents obtained by E! News reveal that Meghan's latest filing lambastes not only the Mail, but the royal family for its refusal to support her during this difficult time.

"[Meghan Markle] had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the U.K. tabloid media, specifically by the [Mail on Sunday], which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health," the documents read.

"As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution and prohibited from defending herself."

Yes, it seems Meghan was left so vulnerable during that dark chapter in her life that her friends became deeply concerned about her well-being.

And why shouldn't they have been?

Having been recently betrayed by her birth family, Meghan no doubt turned to her in-laws in search of support.

As the royals have rallied around one another in such situations many times in the past, she had every reason to believe the Queen and company would have her back.

When that turned out not to be the case, Meghan was understandably stunned and devastated.

Her lawsuit is against the Mail, but the latest filing sheds considerable light on Meghan's feelings toward the in-laws who shunned her.

We may never know exactly why Harry and Meghan chose to move to LA rather than carrying on as royals in London.

But it's worth noting that this lawsuit was filed just months before the couple announced their decision.

We may have finally zeroed in on the straw that broke the camel's back.