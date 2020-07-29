Thomas Markle Blasts Meghan: Stop Whining Already!

Alleged insiders have had a lot to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and some have even written books about them.

But few critics are as outspoken as Meghan's awful dad, Thomas, who says that the ex-royals have no right to complain.

Speaking to The Sun, Thomas Markle complains that his estranged daughter and son-in-law shouldn't be "whining" right now.

"This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything," Thomas Markle accuses.

He says that this is an inappropriate time "because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic."

"I love my daughter," Thomas claims, "but I really don't appreciate what she's become right now."

It has been nearly four months since Meghan and Harry officially vacated their senior royal status.

Though the Queen has affirmed that they retain their titles and will always be part of the family, they will no longer be part of the "face" of the royals.

But no one has really heard them whining.

Seriously, though Meghan expressing appreciation for someone asking how she is was "unusual," that wasn't exactly recant.

Thomas is referring to a new book ... one that neither Meghan nor Harry wrote.

Finding Freedom is a newly released tell-all book about the couple.

The authors are Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, and they are known for having been some degree of close with Meghan.

However, many have speculated -- without proof -- that Meghan and Harry had a hand in the book, or covertly gave input.

So it looks like Thomas has swallowed this claim that Meghan and Harry all but ghostwrote the book -- hook, line, and sinker.

What's more is that he seems to believe other claims from within it.

One of those claims has allegedly left him feeling very hurt.

Thomas reports that, upon reading the book, he is very upset with Meghan over the aftermath of his heart attack that prevented her from attending her wedding.

"The fact that the royals advised them to get me help and they refused to do it is incredible news," he complains.

Interestingly, the book says that Meghan sent Thomas multiple texts begging him to attend, but that he did not reply.

The book unsurprisingly says that Meghan was distressed to learn that her father was staging photoshoots for paparazzi.

For some reason, Thomas seems to believe that Meghan did the exact same thing.

"Apparently Meghan has made deals with the paparazzi. She planned it," Thomas wildly accuses.

Were Harry and Meghan involved in writing the book, peppering in secret details from their lives that no one else would know?

"This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting," a rep has stated.

Whether or not people believe the contents of their book is, of course, up to them.

Omid Scobie has said that all of the "time around the couple is enough for me to know my subjects."

"You've read the book," Scobie noted, adding: "There are no on-the-record interviews with the couple."

And yet Thomas has seemed eager to believe the book's contents ... or, arguably, his own versions of the book's contents.

Real talk? Thomas' bad behavior has seemed like a ploy for attention from Meghan and, let's face it, a bid for money from interviews.

If he read a book and said "I don't think it's accurate," or "oh, that's fine," that wouldn't get him more interviews, would it?

Whether he's looking for a payday from the press or attention from Meghan, he knows that he has to fixate on something to complain about.