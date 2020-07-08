Meghan Markle Dumped Her Best Friend to "Look Woke," Source Claims

Back in June, as the nation erupted in protests in response to the police murder of George Floyd, Meghan Markle's best friend became embroiled in a race-related controversy that cast her in a very unflattering light.

Jessica Mulroney clashed with an influencer named Sasha Exeter, and Mulroney's fans (she was formerly the host of a Canadian reality show) were left scratching their heads and wondering what she could have possibly been thinking.

Basically, Exeter called for her white friends to be more vocal in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mulroney reacted in the worst way possible by taking Exeter's comments as a personal affront and lashing out at her in response.

Mulroney's bizarre messages to Exeter were sent privately, but the Instagram celeb quickly made them public.

“For her to threaten me ― a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind," Sasha said in her Instagram Story shortly after receiving ominous messages from Jessica.



Not surprisingly, the move was followed by swift and harsh consequences for Mulroney.

These included the loss of her Canadian TV gig, as well as her many lucrative partnership deals.

But apparently, the most devastating outcome was that Meghan completely cut ties with Jessica.

Now, an insider tells Page Six that Jessica is deeply wounded by Meghan's response to the situation, and she believes the Duchess of Sussex cut her off simply so that she might appear more "woke" in the public eye.

“Jessica’s team have made it clear that she feels completely ditched by Meghan and fears she is going to cut her out of her life for good,” a source tells the outlet.

“Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke," the source adds.

Apparently, the silence from Meghan is especially hurtful because Jessica expected her friend to come to her defense.

“She’s completely distraught and devastated because Meghan has done nothing to stand up for her publicly,” the insider says.

“It’s a brutal blow after a 10-year friendship," the source adds.

"Jessica has been there for Meghan through thick and thin.”

Meghan and Jessica met on the set of the legal drama Suits, where Mulroney was a makeup artist.

“They went to the same yoga and Pilates and became firm friends. Meghan really looks up to Jessica," royal reporter Katie Nicholl says of the friendship.

"She thinks she’s a talented person, a wonderful mother, and a great best friend.”

Insiders say Jessica was a crucial part of Meghan's support system in her early days as a royal, when she felt that the entire world was against her.

These days, however, Meghan is attempting to build a new life in America, and it's not surprising that she doesn't feel she has room in it for a racially insensitive former friend.