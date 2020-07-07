Meghan Markle: Did She Humiliate Prince Harry By Breaking THIS Rule?

We have heard no end about Meghan Markle's alleged "diva" behavior and various anonymous staffers couldn't stand to work for her.

But there are some things that no one, not even a Duchess, should dare to do -- especially at a wedding.

In October of 2018, Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, was married to Jack Brooksbank (I dare you to find a more British name).

Meghan and Harry, already married, were in attendance as guests.

But a pair of authors who are covering Meghan's time among the royal family now claim that Meghan nearly ruined that very special day.

Andy Tillett and Dylan Howard are the authors of a new book, Royals At War.

While that may sound like a knockoff of Game of Thrones, the book claims to tell the story of how feuding split the house of Windsor.

Within the pages of their book, Tillett and Howard claim that Meghan broke an unwritten code of wedding guests, one that applies to royals and peasants alike.

The rule is simple: don't upstage the bride.

That means do not wear white or cream or off-white or in any way make your outfit more spectacular than the bride's dress will be.

It also means that you must never, ever abuse your position as a guest by seizing the audience to hit a milestone or share news of your own.

That's right -- according to Royals At War, Meghan revealed that she was pregnant with baby Archie while at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

(As if being named Eugenie weren't enough!)

The account says that both Eugenie and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, were "furious" over the egregious faux pas.

"Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child," the book claims.

"This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal," the words point out.

The book laments that Meghan was allegedly "stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah."

Interestingly, this book's account is at odds with all known facts about the revelation of the big news.

The wedding took place on October 12 of 2018, as fans of the royal family may recall.

It was not until October 15, three days later, that the couple announced the pregnancy to the world -- immediately before embarking upon their tour of New Zealand and Australia.

Under other circumstances, it might be easy to believe that a famous couple announced their pregnancy at a private event, days before going public.

In the case of Meghan and Harry, though, this could not have remained under wraps. This was a royal baby.

Given the unlikeliness of such an announcement staying under wraps for three whole days ... this story doesn't seem to hold up. At all.

But then, like the rest of the claims that have been made about Meghan Markle for years now, it doesn't have to make sense or be consistent.

People who want to hate Meghan decided to do so, and nothing is going to change their mind.

In the mean time, they will gleefully consume any negative claims about her -- which is why they are the exact market for this book.