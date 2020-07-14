Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Lied to the Queen, Never Planned to Remain In UK, Sources Claim

It's been over three months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and moved to North America.

And in the UK, many royal experts are still wondering what went wrong.

Of course, many of those who are in the business of covering the royals need only look in the mirror if they're wondering about the source of Meghan and Harry's distress.

After all, the couple has been quite open about the fact that their move was prompted -- at least in part -- by harassment from the UK tabloid press.

So perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that the same tabloid press is now taking issue with that claim and reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hatched their plan to relocate to Los Angeles shortly after they tied the knot in 2018.

Yes, according to a new report from The Express, Harry and Meghan misled the Queen and the British public by failing to disclose that they "planned their LA move straight after wedding."

According to one insider, the couple's relocation from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage was a last-ditch compromise designed to satisfy Meghan, and Harry agreed to move to the US if it didn't make her happy.

“Some people were wondering if the rumoured move to LA had something to do with the Sussexes having had enough of all the press and wanting to move overseas," one insider claimed shortly after the wedding.

“In fact, they have always wanted a second home in LA and at some stage this will be on the cards.”

Another source confirmed that Meghan's ambition was always to return to her hometown.

“Canada was never the forever home," the insider said after Meghan and Harry moved to Los Angeles from their temporary home on Vancouver Island (drawing widespread criticism in the process).

“The big plan, for Meghan at least, was always LA.”

A different insider told Vanity Fair that Meghan decided shortly after her wedding that the UK was not the place for her.

“She was convinced there was a conspiracy against her and so she basically put herself in self isolation when they moved to Frogmore," the informant stated.

“I think she felt like an outsider from the start. This wasn’t the life she was used to and she wanted out.”

However, a separate source assured the magazine that Meghan and Harry were only interested in purchasing a second home in Los Angeles, and had no intention of permanently relocating to the US.

The source confirmed that the couple had “looked at the details for a fabulous house in Calabasas in LA earlier this year," but looked at the property primarily as North American headquarers for their humanitarian efforts.

Around this same time, a different insider assured royal correspondent Katie Nicholl that the Sussexes intended to remain in the UK.

“Harry’s not going to leave the UK, his family and his royal duties," said the insider.

"That’s not on the cards.”

In short, numerous sources are making numerous conflicting claims about Harry and Meghan and the plans they made after their wedding.

We can understand the desire of royal correspondents to reach a definitive conclusion regarding why and when the couple decided to make their home in LA, but the fact is Harry and Meghan themnselves might not know the answer to that question.

And even if they do, the matter was almost certainly settled during late night, closed door conversations that will never be a matter of public record.

And that will hopefully remain true no matter how deeply the tabloid press pries into their affairs.