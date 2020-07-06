Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Depressed and Isolated in LA?

It's been almost four months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles from their temporary home on Vancouver Island.

At the time, the couple was widely ridiculed for traveling via private jet from one coastal mansion to another in the middle of a global pandemic.

But after years of struggling in vain to appease the the royal family and the British tabloid press, Meghan and Harry were not about to allow the opinions of others to influence their decisions any longer.

Los Angeles was always the destination; Canada was just a pit stop that would spare the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the difficulty of seeking out a permanent home from across the Atlantic.

It seems they still haven't done that -- Harry and Meghan are temporarily living in a palatial estate owned by Tyler Perry -- and the transient nature of their time in North America is beginning to take a toll on the couple.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan are both unsatisfied with the life they've been living in LA thus far.

Insiders say Harry expected to struggle as he transitioned to life in a new city with a culture very different from the one he knew in London.

He's been caught off guard, however, by the fact that Meghan is no happier than he is.

"[Meghan] has gone very quiet," a source tells the Mail.

"I think she is likely to be feeling extremely low and probably struggling."

According to the Mail, one problem is that the Sussexes have experienced unforeseen setbacks with regard to their humanitarian efforts.

First, the Queen barred them from using the Sussex Royal name for their private charitable organization.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic forced Harry and Meghan to indefinitely delay the roll-out of their new charity, Archewell.

"Following previous announcements that The Duke and Duchess will not be using the name 'Sussex Royal' and will not continue with a foundation in its name, paperwork has been filed with Companies House and the Charity Commission to formally close the charity down," a source told Newsweek at the time.

"This will appear on the online public record in the coming days. The charity formally enters a period of 'solvent liquidation.'"

The couple's despondency has been exacerbated by the guilt that Harry is feeling over "abandoning" his family in the midst of a global health crisis.

One insider claims Harry felt particularly ashamed upon learning that his father, Prince Charles, had contracted the coronavirus.

"Prince Harry must be tormented by his fractured family ties," the source says.

On top of all these concerns, Meghan is reportedly frustrated by the lack of progress she's experiencing with regard to her career.

Thus far, she has narrated a documentary about elephants for Disney, but the project received mixed reviews, and the offers haven't been rolling in the way she thought they would.

Obviously, lots of people would kill to have Meghan and Harry's problems, but their predicament serves as a reminder that 2020 hasn't been easy on anyone.