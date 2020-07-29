Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: Officially Dating!

Well, we've been hearing about this alleged romance for quite some time, and now the rumors have been confirmed.

Yes, after months of speculation, it's official -- Megan Fox is dating Machine Gun Kelly.

The pair unofficially made their romance official this week with two major milestones.

It began with Megan and MGK -- whose real name is Richard Colson Baker -- conducting their first joint interview.

The couple followed that up with their very first coupled-up Instagram post.

Fox and Baker met on the set of a movie entitled Midnight In the Switchgrass, which recently resumed filming in Puerto Rico.

The project happens to be the directorial debut of Randall Emmett, who's best known for his appearances on Vanderpump Rules as Lala Kent's fiance.

This week, the new couple sat down for an interview on Rand and Lala's podcast.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox said, recalling the moment she realized she'd be working with Baker.

"Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s--t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what," the actress continued.

"I just felt it like, deep in my soul -- that something was going to come from that."

Fox says she felt a connection with Baker before they even met:

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," Fox continued.

"So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

For MGK, it was a slower process.

The rapper remembers "waiting outside on my trailer steps, every day ... to catch one glimpse of eye contact" during his first days on set.

"She would have to get out of her car. There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer," he said.

"And I would just sit there and hope."

Insiders say the couple is very much head-over-heels -- but it seems they're taking things slowly for the benefit of Megan's three sons.

"They hang out at Megan's several times a week. She only sees him when the boys are with Brian," a source close to the situation tells People magazine.

"The relationship seems too new and not serious enough for Megan to introduce him to her kids. Megan seems very happy though,"

Well, new couples are a rarity in the days of the coronavirus, so here's hoping Megan and MGK will give us something to talk about for years to come!