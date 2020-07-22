Meek Mill to Kanye: I Did NOT Bang Kim Kardashian!

By now, you've probably heard about Kanye West's latest Twitter tirade, which looks as though it might result in the end of his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

Yes, Kim-Kanye divorce rumors have been circulating for years, but this latest round is different.

This time, it's hard to imagine that the couple will be able to make their way back from West's claims and get to a healthy place in their relationship.

To be fair, Kim and others have stated that Kanye is in the midst of a bipolar episode, and there's a good chance he doesn't mean much of what he's saying.

Still, news that Kim has met with a divorce lawyer doesn't come as much of a surprise.

Kanye said some profoundly hurtful things during his latest tirade, and Kim might feel that she has no choice but to end her marriage for the sake of her children.

The trouble started on Sunday, when Kanye hosted an event for his presidential campaign in Charleston, South Carolina.

During a tearful hourlong speech, West informed the crowd that Kim nearly had an abortion while she was pregnant with the couple's first child, North West.

He also said that he believed Kim might divorce him for making such private information public.

Instead, Kardashian visited the rapper at his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, where -- according to Kanye -- she tried to place him under a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Again, Kanye made the incident public in a bitter tirade, this time on Twitter:

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” he tweeted on Monday, July 20.

“If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”

Late Tuesday night, West went on another Twitter rant, this time accusing Kim of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill during a 2018 forum on criminal justice reform.

Reps for Kim have since confirmed that Kim and Meek both attended the forum, but they say it was a public event, and the two of them were never alone together.

Now, Meek has addressed the rumor, as well, tweeting:

"Sh-t is cappp cmon ...."

"Cap" is common slang or lie, and Mill seems to be suggesting that West's claims are dishonest.

Kanye has yet to reply to Meek's rebuttal.

Meanwhile, Kim asked for compassion as she and her husband confront the biggest crisis of their six-year marriage.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," she wrote, in a statement posted to her Instagram page.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she continued.

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

Our thoughts go out to Kim and her family during this difficult time, and we hope Kanye is able to find whatever kind of help he needs.