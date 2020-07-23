Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: Engaged!!

Max Ehrich has told Demi Lovato that he loves her ... and then some!

He has given the singer's heart a perpetual break from shattering.

And he's raised her spirits up like a skyscraper.

What we're really trying to say, in between all these terrible song references, is this, you guys:

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato are engaged!!!!!!

This is not a drill! We have pictures to prove it!

The 27-year-old pop star announced that her boyfriend popped life's most important question during a beautiful beachside proposal on Wednesday night.

And, guess what? She said yes!

And, guess what else? THIS:

Wrote Lovato on Instagram, along with a photo of the couple on the beach:

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense.

"And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner."

The artist then tagged her forever love Ehrich and adddressed him directly in a moving tribute.

She really loves Max. This is what she wrote:

I knew I loved you the moment I met you.

It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too..

I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all.

You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.

Rumors of a Lovato-Ehrich engagement first started to go viral about a month ago amid their whirlwind romance.

The two only just started dating this year, but they reportedly grew very close during the coronavirus-related quarantine.

They went public on Instagram in March and showing many public displays of affection over social media.

Ehrich is an actor best known for his appearances on The Young and the Restless.

He's also had roles on American Princess, Sweet/Vicious and Embeds.

"I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage," continued Lovato on Instagram.

"I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you."

"I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"

In a postscript, Lovato thanked the woman who snapped her beach-themed engagement photos.

Demi wrote:

"THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!!"

"I love you boo!!!"

She really did do a great job on the pics, as you can tell above!

Lovato famously dated for Wilmer Valderrama for six years.

Since that split, she's been linked to Luke Rockhold and Austin Wilson, prior to finding forever love with Max.

On his own Instagram page, Ehrich wrote to Lovato that he couldn't "spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife."

How sweet, right?!?

He also posted many diamond rings and smiley face emojis, while gushing:

You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life.

Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some.

I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife.

here’s to forever baby ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together.

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.

Demi actually left a comment on this post that reads:

"YAYYYYYY LET’S GET MARRIED BABYYYYYY."

Lovato, of course, has been very open over the years about her substance abuse struggles, along with her sexuality.

She nearly died from an overdose in July 2018.

The singer admitted as recently as this past January that she has no idea where her life is headed.

"I don't know what my future looks like," she said. "I don't know if I'm going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don't know if I'm going to do it with a partner or without."

Always candid about her own mental health challenges, Lovato also spoke out in April about mental health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"So many have been left alone with their thoughts, their anxieties, their abusers -- and are struggling with the uncertainty of these times," she wrote as an Instagram caption.

"That is why I am helping to launch #TheMentalHealthFund to support organizations who are meeting the increased demand in crisis counseling due to COVID-19."

Honestly, we are just so very happy for Lovato. Well done, Max Ehrich! And congrats, you two!