Matt Roloff to Haters: You Don't Know the Real Me!

Matt Roloff is sick of the criticism.

And he's finally saying something about it.

The veteran Little People, Big World star went live on Instagram a few days ago to talk about a number of topics, such as a new chicken on his farm named Phylis.

But it didn't take long for this exchange with fans to devolve into a mandate on the TLC personality, with one troll writing as a comment:

“I mean, he’s a bad guy."

The father of four initially joked about the remark, but then turned pretty serious in his reply.

“I don’t know if you’re talking about me or the chickens,” Matt wrote back, adding:

“Probably me and it’s not true. If you guys only knew the real story about everything … you know, you get the TV version of me.”

This isn't the first time Matt has told fans that his reality show isn't exactly real.

In April, the Roloff patriarch was shown arguing with his ex-wife over whether a road on their property was called a “flag lot” or a “neck.”

He garnered backlash for the fight online, but then explained to followers:

“When Amy and I argued about whether it’s a neck or a flag lot, we were just trying to make television. We know that those are the kinds of arguments back-and-forth that create interest and people like to hear.”

He continued at the time:

“Unfortunately, some people don’t get the humor in all that, they take it real seriously, they get mad at one of us, but it’s all just sort of poking each other in the rib to create some drama...

"When we’re doing the show, we create drama. And Amy does, too. We’re both doing the same thing.”

Roloff said something similar this week when talking to his fans and critics.

“They show it like we all don’t get along [on the show],” he said. “I say mean things to Amy [Roloff] and she says mean things with me … no, just remember things are TV.”

Here's the thing, though:

Matt has become the subject of some viral hate for reasons that have nothing to do with his TV persona.

Late last month, for instance, he drew flak for not wearing a mask while eating at a restaurant.

He's also been told off by many social media users who think he's responded in an insensitive manner to the Black Lives Matter movement.

When accused of coming from a place of white privilege recently, Matt went off.

Big time.

“That’s probably the most [uninformed] thing you [could] say to another human of profound short stature,” he fired back.

"Little people are not ‘privileged’ (as in born privileged) regardless of their skin color. LPs have to fight for every inch they get.

"What a cruel thing to say to someone who has fought hard to overcome all the adversity life has to offer … a community that struggles with so much bullying, discrimination, teasing [and] unemployment.

He concluded as follows:

Shame on you!