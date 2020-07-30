Madonna Praises Unhinged "Demon Sperm" Doctor Promoted by Trump

Last time when Madonna got in trouble over the coronavirus, it was for calling this deadly pandemic "the great equalizer." It was fans who were angry.

This time, Instagram has censored her post on the topic -- because it contains dangerous misinformation about COVID-19.

Madonna in Blue

Madonna has been censored before. Sometimes for her outspoken support for human rights.

Sometimes (okay, usually) for explicitly sexual components in her art.

But this week, the singer and actress was censored on Instagram for spreading dangerous misinformation about COVID-19.

Madonna Serving Looks on Instagram

Specifically, Madonna shared a video to Instagram.

On Tuesday, July 28, Instagram blurred the clip and added a "false information" caption over it.

Instagram also included a link to specifically debunking the video's content.

Madonna Looks Contemplative in 2020

The subject of the video was Dr. Stella Immanuel, who rose to infamy this week because of her absurd beliefs.

She specifically gained attention, if overwhelmingly negative except from the fringe Right, because she was promoted on Twitter by Donald Trump.

Contrary to the widespread mockery that Immanuel received on Twitter, madonna showered her with praise.

Madonna at 2018 VMAs

“They would rather let fear control them and let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker,” Madonna wrote in her caption.

“This woman is my hero," she wrote.

Madonna then expressed: "Thank you Stella Immanuel.” Yikes.

Madonna Slams Trump

In the clip, Immanuel claims (falslely) that a cure for COVID-19 "“been found and proven and has been available for months.”

She is of course referring to the antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine.

Fun fact: hydroxychloroquine does not cure COVID-19. Some studies have found that it makes it worse.

Madonna Pays Tribute

Immanual went on to claim that she has treated 350 coronavirus patients with this medicine.

(If true, we hope that she loses her medical license. Actually, given what you'll read soon, we hope that this happens anyway)

Additionally, Immanuel has insisted that masks are not necessary to avoid infection -- and that it is moot anyway, because of this "cure."

Madonna at 2017 MET Gala

What else is controversial about Immanuel?

Well, for one thing, she believes that human illness is the result of demon sperm.

We are not making this up, and that is not a euphemism. Like a medieval witch-hunter, she literally believes in succubi and incubi.

Stella Immanuel Daily Beast headline tweet - demon sperm etc

Immanuel has a history of making claims that are not only medically unfounded, but wildly detached from reality.

She has repeatedly insisted that gynecological problems such as cysts and endometriosis are caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and with witches.

Twitter's overall reaction has more or less been to collectively know how to arrange this alleged demon-sex. This pandemic has a lot of people feeling pent up.

Madonna, Fully Clothed

Social media platforms themselves have of course been deleting her videos, not merely because they do not reflect reality.

The platforms have policies against spreading misinformation about COVID-19, though unfortunately these policies are insufficiently enforced.

Donald Trump Jr also ran into trouble with Twitter over sharing Immanuel's theories. This puts Madonna in unenviable company.

Madonna Honors Prince

Immanual has publicly railed against social media platforms for removing her content.

She has threatened Facebook that, if they do not restore her content, Jesus will smite their data servers.

As of Thursday afternoon, Facebook's servers appear to be running just fine, at least from a front-end view.

