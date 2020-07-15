Mackenzie Standifer: Why Are Teen Mom Fans Concerned About Her Weight Loss?

To put it mildly, Mackenzie Standifer has never been a Teen Mom fan favorite.

Mostly because she's been one of the biggest enablers in Ryan Edwards' life.

What a lot of people don't realize is that Mackenzie was only 20 years old when she and Ryan got married.

So it makes sense that she may have not been mature enough to handle a relationship with someone suffering from such acute addiction problems.

But when Teen Mom fans watched her marry him after he nodded off while driving to their wedding ceremony ... well, it just wasn't a great look.

At the reunion special for that season, Mackenzie read a very dramatic letter that she'd written to Maci Bookout, essentially the Teen Mom OG cast member for how bad Ryan's addiction had gotten.

Also not a great look.

Time went on, and Ryan got arrested a few times and still very clearly struggled with his drug problem, while going on Tinder and hollering at random girls for good measure, yet she kept enabling him.

She made excuses for him, she kept pretending everything was fine, and so many people really did not appreciate it.

That's the gist of how she became one of the biggest villains on Teen Mom OG, even if she mostly meant well.

But now, believe it or not, lots of fans of the show are now getting pretty concerned about her.

And that's because of her significant weight loss.

Mackenzie has never been overweight or anything, but over the past couple of years, she has been slimming down.

It was noticeable after she gave birth to Jagger, her first child with Ryan - she lost whatever baby weight she had really quickly, and it seemed like she just kept going.

Even after getting pregnant again and having Stella, their daughter, she just kept losing weight.

But in her latest selfie, which you can see above, the weight loss looks a little dramatic -- and people have some feelings about it.

A lot of her followers complimented her on how thin she's gotten, and many of them asked her how she did it.

Others, however, aren't seeing it as a positive thing.

"Why does she look sick?" one person asked, with another commenting that "She looks sick, unhealthy."

"She is, in my opinion, way too thin!" someone else wrote. "She looks almost sick. She is a beautiful person, but it does make one think ..."

Think about what?

Well, it seems like some people are thinking that her weight loss is because she's doing drugs right along with Ryan.

"Coke diet?" read one comment like this.

Another observer speculated that "Maybe she's doing the drugs with him and that's why she's so OK with it."

One theory is that in this photo, Mack is "looking like that 'so caught up trying to keep a strung out addict straight' skinny sick."

So many of her followers were trying to figure out why she looks so thin here, but others just seemed to be concerned about her.

"Don't lose any more weight hunny," one of those followers told her. "Be safe and well."

Another well-wisher wrote to her: "I think you're losing weight by the minute, girlie. Be safe and well."

We're not experts, nor do we know Mackenzie personally, but it feels pretty safe to say that she's not doing drugs.

From what we've seen on Teen Mom OG, she seems to be doing the bulk of the childcare in her home.

With three very young children, that could actually be the simpler explanation for the weight loss.

Add on the stress of being married to someone like Ryan, and it's probably a miracle she's functioning at all.

Mackenzie has said before that she's been losing weight because of healthy eating and exercise.

That, along with more than enough stress for anyone to deal with, is almost certainly the case.

So maybe instead of telling her that she looks sick and starting rumors about her drug use, we could just wish her well.

What do you think?