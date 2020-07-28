Mackenzie McKee Takes Blame For Divorce: I Wasn't a Good Wife!

Back in May, Mackenzie McKee announced that she was divorcing her husband in the most dramatic way possible.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Facebook and accused Josh McKee of sleeping with her cousin.

Fans were quick to go on the attack against Josh, but Mackenzie quickly backpedaled and clarified that her husband and her cousin carried on an "emotional affair" behind her back -- but never actually had sex.

Now, she's dialing down her initial criticism even more by accepting responsibility for the end of her marriage and confessing that she was not "a good wife."

“I don’t think I’ve been a good wife. I had to figure out how to be a wife at the age of 18 and I was very heartless,” Mackenzie said in a recent interview on The Domenick Nati Show.

“If I could take back anything it would be the way I acted when I got pregnant with him each time," she added.

It seems that each time she got pregnant, Mackenzie became upset, as she felt that the strain on her body would interfere with her career.

"I was very upset about it. I would tell him he ruined my life. And he was happy about it. So he never got to enjoy a good pregnancy," she told Nati.

"And I think I really did hurt him and destroy him a lot with that. Because he just wanted a family. He wanted a normal life," she added.

“I wanted to be a famous fitness model. I would push him away and I was all about getting my name out there. I didn’t care about Josh or his feelings,”

We commend Mackenzie for her mature response to the situation, but she's probably being a little too hard on herself.

That said, these days it's so rare to hear anyone -- especially an MTV reality star -- accept personal responsibility, so her comments are rather a refreshing change of pace.

And at the end of the day, Mackenzie is probably engaging in a bit of overcorrection to make up for all the blame she heaped on Josh when their marriage first fell apart.

After all, she seems fully aware that it takes two to tango, and both she and Josh had a hand in the destruction of their marriage.

“If I could go through a divorce with anyone in this world it would be Josh," Mackenzie told Nati.

"I know that is the weirdest thing that I could ever say. But when it came to the end and we kind of had to look at each other and say, ‘We destroyed this marriage together,’" she added.

"And I had to take full accountability for doing just as much as he destroyed the marriage,”

These days, Mackenzie describes Josh as her best friend.

She says the two of them are fully devoted to maintaining an amicable co-parenting relationship and being supportive figures in one another's lives.

That's great and all, but we hope all this civility doesn't inspire them to give their marriage a second chance.

That still seems like a bad idea for everyone involved.