Mackenzie McKee: Josh Was a Terrible Husband ... But He's Still My Best Friend!

It's been less than two months since Mackenzie McKee announced that she was ending her marriage to Josh McKee -- but a lot has changed in that time.

For one thing, Mackenzie has retracted her allegation that Josh cheated on her with her cousin.

(Though she still believes they carried on an "emotional affair" -- whatever that means.)

She also no longer believes that Josh is the scum of the Earth who used and manipulated her throughout their marriage.

As you may recall, Mack went nuclear on Josh when she first revealed that they were separating.

To be fair, her mother, Angie Douthit, had just passed away a few months earlier, and Mackenzie was admittedly not in a stable place.

She accused Josh of failing to offer her proper support -- or any support, for that matter -- as her mother deteriorated.

“All of the sudden, I was a freak for crying and being depressed. I would lay in bed and wonder why I was so crazy because that’s what he made me feel like," she wrote on Facebook back in May.

Needless to say, fans assumed the Josh and Mackenzie divorce would be one of the ugliest in Teen Mom history (which is really saying something).

But amazingly, it seems these two have already set aside their differences in order to focus on co-parenting their three children.

In fact, Mackenzie recently described Josh as her "best friend."

Now that's progress!

The McKees took a family trip to a water park this week (we'll set aside any discussion of coronavirus concerns for now), and Mackenzie documented the occasion for her Instagram followers.

“I think it’s so awesome how well you guys coparent!” one commenter wrote.

“Best friends for life,” Mackenzie responded. “Only way to do it.”

It's a surprising comment coming from a woman who basically accused Josh of ruining her life just a few months ago.

“He is the man who makes me feel ugly. He is the man who makes me feel like I am this big. Now I have no love to give him because I don’t even love myself,” she said during the March 24 episode of Teen Mom OG, as In Touch reports.

“I’ve dedicated my entire teenagehood to him. I have been unhappy [during] the most important years of my life.”

She doubled down on those comments in an interview with Us Weekly.

“Turns out, Josh is not a good man whatsoever,” she told the magazine.

"Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better," McKee added.

“I have fought for this marriage for many years, and lately, I’ve really opened my eyes to what a horrible person he is,”

Yeah, there was a pretty long stretch of time there where Mackenzie was very much not a fan of Josh's.

Over the course of the past year, the exes split up and got back together on several occasions, but it seems that Mackenzie was trying to make her marriage work primarily for her kids' sake.

(Of course, she probably also didn't want to go through a divorce while her mother was dying.)

Against all odds, the McKees have come out on the other side with their friendship intact.

And it seems they're ready to walk into the future together with their eyes on the prize, and their kids' best interests at heart.

Now, this is the kind of breakup we can fully support!