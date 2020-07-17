Lisa Rinna Blames Denise Richards for "Bulls–t" Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Taping

This may be hard to believe, but:

The drama between The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills does not appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Early on Friday, July 17, Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to express her frustration and annoyance with the very recent taping of the show's reunion special.

And the former Days of Our Lives actress also made it clear just who she blamed for this frustration and annoyance.

“Reunion was bulls–t today,” the 57-year old wrote. “I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.”

Confused? Well...

In the trailer for this ongoing season, Rinna accused her old pal Denise Richards of sending just such a legal document, an allegation to which Denise replied:

"Who told you that?"

Richards supposedly took this action in order to prevent her co-stars from discussing allegations that she had an affair with former cast member Brandi Glanville.

Yes, that's a real sentence we just type and a real scandal that has broken out among cast member on this long-running franchise.

Glanville has teased the fling with Richards on numerous occasions, even sharing a photo of the two swapping some spit just a few weeks ago.

Richards, meanwhile, has adamently denied any such nude connection... although she's also played along with promoting it.

Earlier this month, when asked about the rumor that she slept with Glanville, Richards responded:

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media. But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made...

"We’ll just let it play out on the show."

Not exactly the strongest of denials, you know?

One month after the aforementioned trailer debuted, Brandi wrote in an Instagram comment to a fan that Denise “sent me a cease-and-desist [so] I will not talk about her.”

How would this letter have affected the reunion taping?

Rinna likely wants viewers to tune in to find out.

In a teaser for next week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville is seen slapping Denise's rear end as she bends over behind a bar.

"As much as you guys are codependent-ish and I like it ..." Glanville says, before making a proposition to the actress and her husband, Aaron Phypers.

"We're not codependent," Denise says with a smile.

"I want to be a throuple with you guys," Glanville tells Denise and Aaron.

Well... okay then, right?!?

As for the reunion that taped this week?

Teddi Mellencamp and series newcomer Garcelle Beauvais both took to social media on Friday to promote and complain about it to fans.

The accountability coach went on Instagram to share a selfie in bed after the “13 hour reunion,” while the Jamie Foxx Show alum tweeted that the taping was “hard!”

Honestly, it doesn't take much, you guys.

We're totally in for this after reading the above quotes alone.