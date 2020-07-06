Lea Michele: Look at My Baby Bump and Stop Holding Me Accountable!

After being exposed for threatening to ruin careers and for being an all-around horrible human being, Lea Michele wants to remind fans of something.

She's super pregnant, and therefore, no one can criticize her.

Last month, Lea Michele was called out for abhorrent and unprofessional behavior over the course of, well, her entire career.

The Glee alum apologized and (dare we say, wisely) fled social media under the avalanche of long-suppressed callouts.

Now, she has returned from her social media hiatus, dipping her toes into the proverbial water to find out if the coast is clear (yes, that's a mixed metaphor).

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lea shared a glimpse of her showing off her growing baby bump while enjoying the outdoors.

There were multiple shots of her on a hiking trail.

Lea can be seen wearing a black mask, a black sports bra, and matching leggings -- but all eyes are on the baby bump.

Under other circumstances, people might be happy to see Lea pregnant.

Despite her reputation as a veritable monster on set, that reputation mostly arose from indirect rumors and accusations in the past.

A lot of people with a misplaced sense of nostalgia for Glee might look at Lea and admire her perceived personal growth.

However, Lea -- among some other white women who were called out in early June -- has been accused of hiding behind her pregnancy.

Even her initial apology mentioned her pregnancy.

She did not explicitly write "you can't be mean to me, I'm pregnant!" but many critics got the impression that she hoped that they would feel that way.

However, the callouts that Lea received were enough for HelloFresh to almost immediately terminate their relationship with her.

Is that a big deal in Lea's life, when she is already worth an estimated $12 million? Probably not.

But it was a symbolic statement that the company had more sense than to continue to be associated with someone so toxic.

"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET,” Samantha Marie Ware tweeted last month.

“I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD 'S--T IN MY WIG!'" she recalled.

That memory was "AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD"

Dabier Snell, who had been a guest star on Glee, had a similar recollection.

He accused Lea of forbidding him from sitting at the table with the rest of the cast because he "didn't belong."

One could not help but notice that these two accusers were both black -- and they were not alone.

Yvette Nicole Brown had the misfortune of working with Lea more than once.

She suggested on Twitter that she has more horrific stories than she would care to count.

And seeming to target black actors with vicious bullying is not the only thing of which Lea has been accused.

A transgender model who goes by Plastic Martyr shared a horror story of her own.

She recalled being in the bathroom at an awards show and washing her hands when Lea allegedly confronted her, challenging her right to be there.

Plastic was horrified. It's important to note that in some cases, trans women being "challenged" for going to the bathroom has put them in real physical danger.

So yes, Lea's baby bump looks great and she is finally back on social media.

But that does not mean that anyone has forgotten her actions in the past.

After all, antics like that have not been forgotten by the victims -- and we don't know how many careers were changed for the worse by Lea's behavior.