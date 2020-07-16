Kylie Jenner: Was She Involved in the Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion?

Right from the start, we'd like to make it clear that no one is accusing Kylie Jenner of engaging any gun play or being involved in criminal activity of any kind.

But the fact remains that Kylie was in the presence of Megan Thee Stallion when the rapper was shot early Sunday morning.

The circumstances surrounding Megan's shooting remain mysterious, but the wildly popular artist shocked fans this week when she revealed that she had been hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries.

"On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," the rapper tweeted.

"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

Little is known about the events leading up to the shooting, but social media posts confirm that Megan and rapper Tony Lanez -- who was arrested the same night -- were partying at a house in the Hollywood Hills just hours before Megan was attacked.

Now, fans on social media are wondering why Kylie has remained silent about the incident.

And some are demanding answers.

"Nobody finds it weird she got shot after leaving Kylies house?" one fan asked on Twitter, according to he Blast.

"So Megan Thee Stallion got shot, tory got his ass arrested and kylie just free and in the wild?? Sum not right," another person commented.

Other Megan fans referenced the infamous "Kardashian curse" in their theories about what might have transpired that fateful night.

"All I know is this the final straw for me with the Kardashian Curse ain’t nobody can tell me that shit ain’t real," tweeted one person.

"Tory and Megan hung out with Kylie ONCE now Tory in Jail and Megan got bullet holes in her feet? Yeah aight."

"All I know is Megan has been unproblematic and never in trouble," another added.

"The one time she hangs wit Kylie Jenner she gets shot in the foot & we all know the Kardashian curse is REAL

It's important to note that no one has confirmed that the house where the party took place was indeed the $36 million mansion that Kylie recently purchased in the area.

Also, Kylie might have no choice but to remain quiet about the shooting, as she's likely part of an active investigation.

Currently, there's no reason to believe that Kylie even witnessed the shooting, much less had anything to do with it.

But police have likely encouraged all parties who had any contact with the victim that night to remain silent in case they're called upon to testify later.

Since Kylie is likely being silenced by a gag order, allow us to clarify something on her behalf:

The Kardashian curse is a dumb concept and everyone should stop talking about it. There, we feel better already!

We'll continue to follow this story and bring you updates as more information becomes available.