Kylie Jenner: Slammed For Snubbing Black Fashion Designer

For the past several months, Kylie Jenner's "quarantine content" has drawn consistent praise from her 184 million Instagram followers.

As many celebs struggled to come up with new ways to keep their social media pages lively and interesting, Kylie thrived in confinement, posting everything from hilarious wine mom jokes to viral fashion statements.

However, the most influential 22-year-old on the planet is drawing criticism for her latest post, which has generated a controversy that deserves our full attention.

Earlier this week, Kylie posted the above photo of herself on vacation in Wyoming.

Today, she was called out for failing to properly credit the Black-owned fashion brand that created her outfit.

"Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments," wrote Twitter user @Zoey227.

"[Loudbrand Studios] is the designer!" she added.

Obviously, this has the potential to be a deeply problematic situation.

But fans will be happy to know that Kylie addressed the matter swiftly and in the most beneficent manner possible.

Taking to Twitter, Kylie denied that she intentionally snubbed the brand.

That makes sense, as -- like most people -- she usually doesn't tag the company who made the clothes she's wearing in her Instagram pics.

More importantly, however, Kylie corrected the perceived error by giving a huge public shoutout to Loudbrand Studios.

“ok this is just a reach. why would i ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false,” Kylie tweeted.

“i think this brand is amazing and i wanted to show support and will continue to do so. everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios.”

Loudbrand, of course, was immensely grateful for the exposure.

“Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow !!! We are so grateful for Jill [Jacobs, Kylie's stylist] and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing !!!" the company tweeted.

"Thank you so much Jill and Kylie,”

Not surprisingly, it seems the A-list endorsement has already had a major impact on sales and traffic to the brand's website.

We've been praising Kylie for the quality of her posts since the lockdown started back in March.

But this is almost certainly her best work to date.

She got called out and instead of lashing out defensively, she used her platform to improve the aggrieved party's situation -- and it worked!

Sure, the fans love it when Kylie twerks in a bikini or whatever, but we much prefer Kylizzle offering up a masterclass in how to recognize your privilege and use your platform to help others!