Kylie Jenner Posts Thirst Trap Cleavage Pics, Coded Message to Travis Scott

As we enter the fifth month of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are left with a number of important questions:

Will this thing ever end? How will the economy recover? And of course ...

... will Kylie Jenner ever run out of ideas for top-notch quarantine content?

As we've been saying from the start, Kylie has been bringing her A-game to Instagram since the very beginning of this global health crisis.

No, Kylie didn't cure the coronavirus like the Surgeon General wanted her to.

But don't sell her short. Kylie did help Americans keep their minds off their mounting woes by twerking in a bikini.

That has to count for something, right?

At first, Kylie was stuck at home like the rest of America - although in cases like this, Stars Are Not Just Like Us.

The concept of stay at home orders take on different meaning when considering the living conditions of said locations.

Quarantining is smidge more tolerable when home is a $36 million mansion in Southern California, but we digress.

These days, however, Kylie is on the move.

In most parts of the U.S., interstate travel is still discouraged, but enforcement is challenging, and not all travel is equal.

When you're in a private jet and shuttled straight from the airport to a secluded private residence, the rules no longer apply.

Currently, Kylie is spending time with friends in ... Utah.

Yes, a state best known for prohibiting all forms of fun.

The fact that she's hanging out (pun intended) in a state best known for its association with a sect of religious fundamentalists elevates Kylie's latest risque bikini pics to the level of subversive art.

Or maybe she's just trying to catch her baby daddy's attention with an old-fashioned thirst trap. Tough to say.

Kylie captioned her photos with suggestive captions that many believe to be targeted at her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

"Only thing missing is you," she wrote alongside one photo.

"Let’s skip to the good part," she captioned another.

We can't be certain, but we're guessing the "good part" is something Brigham Young and his merry band of worshippers outlawed when they first settled in the Beehive State back in the 19th century.

Anyway, Ms. Jenner could be sending a coded message to Travis, or she might have a new man in her life.

We cannot say. We can only bow down.

The important thing from the perspective of us peasants is that she keeps delivering the god-tier content.

Look, depending on what state you live in, this might be the scariest time yet, and the future is uncertain for all of us.

But it's at times like these that we need to band together and focus on how much we have to be grateful for.

After all, when all is said and done, at the end of the day, we're still Americans, and Kylie Jenner is still putting her boobs on display for her 184 million Instagram followers.

If that doesn't give you hope for the future, we don't know what will.