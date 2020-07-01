Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves in Corset, Prompts Stunned Reaction From Family

Well, there's a lot of bad news out there this week, what with the country bracing for more coronavirus cases and more lockdowns at a time when millions of Americans are already at their financial breaking point.

But don't worry -- Kylie Jenner's got your back.

No, Kylie didn't cure the coronavirus like the Surgeon General asked her to.

But like a USO performer entertaining the troops overseas, Kylie is helping distract us from our hardships by delivering top-notch quarantine content.

As we've said several times throughout this debacle, Kylie has been outshining all other celebs when it comes to serving up fresh looks and amusing videos despite being stuck at home.

In the beginning, Kylie was making wine mom jokes about drinking herself to sleep.

As the world began to realize this pandemic wasn't going away anytime soon, she changed tactics and started delivering more lighthearted posts.

When the country was at one of its many recent low points, Kylie twerked in a bikini, and the people rejoiced.

And just when you thought she was running out of ideas, Kylie put her boobs on display to prove that the old standards can still rake in likes by the millions.

So it's no surprise that as the country braces itself for a summer spent indoors, Kylie is still coming up with new ways to keep us distracted with her lady parts.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you Kylie in a corset:

Stormi's mom captioned this one with nothing but a middle finger emoji, and it's anyone's guess what that means.

Maybe she's flipping off the virus, or the policies that led to this second spike.

Or maybe she meant it in a less profound "I'm hot; eff you" way.

Whatever the case, Kylie's friends, fans, and family went absolutely bonkers for the pic.

The photo has racked up nearly 10 million likes in its first 18 hours online, which is a lot even by Kylie Jenner standards.

What might be even more interesting, however, is the fact that Kylie's mom and sisters are raving about her latest snap.

"This is your hair color!" Khloe Kardashian raved.

Because that apparently wasn't gushy enough, she later added, "I literally just fainted!!!!! Gagged! Dead! All of that!!!"

"Damnnnnnn I am LOVING this hair color," Kim Kardashian added.

"GORGEOUS!!!!" Kris Jenner chimed in.

It seems like Khloe, Kim, and Kris are mostly fascinated by Kylie's new hair color.

But something tells us that's not the main focus for the other 10 million people who liked the pic.