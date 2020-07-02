Kristen Doute's New Boyfriend Defends Former Vanderpump Star Against Allegations of Racism: She's The Real Victim Here!

When Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute first got fired from Vanderpump Rules, it looked as though the former reality stars would go through the usual stages of celebrity scandal.

They laid low for a couple days and offered unconvincing apologies, and the expectation was that they'd disappear for a year or two, attempt some sort of lame comeback, and then fade into obscurity.

But in their own minds, Stassi and Kristen are A-list talents, the likes of which the world has never seen.

So it should come as no surprise that they assumed they were special enough to skip over the hiatus portion and jump right to the comeback stage.

Less than a week after the problematic pair was kicked to the curb for their racially-motivated harassment of black co-star Faith Stowers, a campaign to revitalize their careers and reputations was already in full swing.

Stassi's mother launched an Instagram page devoted to getting Schroeder and Doute re-hired.

Shortly thereafter, tone deaf fans circulated a petition on Stassi and Kristen's behalf.

Basically, these two are convinced that they're gonna be back on TV in 2021, meanwhile, former fans are urging Bravo to cancel Vanderpump Rules entirely and be done with the whole messy lot of them.

This week, Kristen really kicked her victim narrative into high gear and ramped up her efforts to shift the conversation to a new topic.

Unfortunately, her social media followers saw right through Doute's attempt to rescue her reputation and career, and they basically instructed her to STFU.

That's apparently when Kristen's new boyfriend, Alex Menache, decided to step in and remind the world that Karen Kristen Doute is the real victim here, as opposed to the innocent co-star whom she tried to have imprisoned.

“This woman has been put thru the ringer these last few weeks and has taken it like a champ,” Menache wrote on Instagram, according to Page Six (he's since set his acount to private).

“Anyone that knows you knows your heart is pure and kind. She has dealt with it with grace and strength, and is putting in the work behind the scenes. I honor you @kristendoute and will always be your #1 big idiot fan!”

In case you're wondering what sort of D-bag would 1. get involved with Kristen, and 2. expect anyone to feel sympathy for a white woman who sicced the LAPD on a black woman for fun, Menache is one of those gentrification-happy house flippers who buys up properties in struggling neighborhoods so he can turn them into Air BnBs or some crap.

“From abandoned junkie trap house, to a flipped beauty designed by moi,” he captioned a photo of a recent project.

The bad news is, Menache missed his opportunity to make the jump from "fake job" to "fake job that pays more" by going from house-flipper to reality star.

The good news is, he's only got a few thousand followers on Instagram, so it's not too late for him to just slink away from this situation without anyone really noticing.