Kristen Doute Says "I'm Not a F–king Saint" in Wake of Vanderpump Rules Firing

Kristen Doute wants everyone to know something.

She wants you to stop what you're doing and to listen up, okay?

This is important and this simply needs to be both said and understood...

... Kristen Doute is not perfect!

About a month after being fired Vanderpump Rules -- because Faith Stowers called her and Stassi Schroeder out for racist remarks and name-calling -- Doute appeared this week on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

"I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn," the 37-year old said at one point, sounding self-aware and humbled by her experience.

“I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that but it’s absolutely true because I think that I thought that I understood racism but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias," she added.

Doute went on to say she's "learning about anti-racism; learning about how we can do things locally to really truly make changes and putting work into your community locally to make those changes."

In early June, Doute and Schroeder came under fire after Stowers, who appeared on season 4 of Vanderpump Rules in 2016, claimed they had wrongfully called the police on her.

Stowers brought up the incident during an Instagram Live on June 2.

She said at the time that her former costars falsely reported her after the Daily Mail published a photo of a light-skinned African American woman with tattoos who was accused of robbery.

Back then, Doute shared the photo on Twitter, writing:

“Hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar? I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there.”

Two days before she was let go by Bravo, Doute referenced her "privilege" and how it "blinded" her from "the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community."

"I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry," she added. "I will do better. I have to do better."

Late last month, Doute got trashed on Twitter for telling Idaho to change its medical marijuana laws and then for people to unfollow her if they didn't think she ought to be speaking out...

... given her very recent past.

“It was definitely none of my business to take anything to social media [and] essentially send a mob out to this person. Especially because she’s black,” Doute said on this new podcast.

“It was really just not my place to go there.”

For the most part, Doute sounded apologetic throughout her interview on this podcast... until the end.

"At the end of the day I’m not a f–king saint,” she said.

“I’m doing the best that I can. I’m human and I make mistakes all the time and I’m just trying to do something every day that makes this a little bit better for everyone."

That last part is very good, no doubt.

But no one was ever asking Kristen Doute to be a saint.

They were just asking her not to call the police on her African-American colleague simply due to the color of the skin.

That seems like a bar that even non-saints should be able to clear, you know?