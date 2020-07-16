Kristen Doute: I Should Not Have Been Fired from Vanderpump Rules! Down With Cancel Culture!

Embattled Bravo star Kristen Doute has sat down for her first interview since being fired last month from Vanderpump Rules.

And she had a lot to say.

Appearing on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn yesterday, the disgraced reality star made her stance on the subject very clear:

She never should have been let go by Bravo.

Instead, Doute says she should have exploited by the network ... seriously.

Unfortunately, she never got to plead her case with any executives, explaining to the podcast hosts that her lawyer told her she was getting pink-slipped... and that was that.

"I never got to speak to anyone, which is really hard because I would have liked to have a conversation," Doute said.

Doute, of course, was one of four Vanderpump Rules cast members who was fired in June over racist behavior.

She and Stassi Schroeder were axed after former costar Faith Stowers, who is African-American, told followers how the two reported her to the police for a crime she didn't commit -- and told military police she had gone AWOL.

(Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go for racist tweets, but no one cares about them really.)

Has Doute taken responsibility for her actions?

Yes, to some extent.

"I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I have so much to learn," the 37-year-old said in this exchange, adding:

"I know that’s super cliché and a lot of people say that but it’s absolutely true because I think that I thought that I understood racism but now I’m really learning about unconscious bias."

However, Doute also sounded a tad bitter in stating she isn't a f-cking saint and then also outlining how she thinks producers should have handled her past behavior.

She believes it "would have been a lot smarter" for Bravo to film the unfolding controversy on the program.

According to Kristen, the network should have taken "initiative and have this conversation" instead of just firing everyone.

"I know this probably sounds super selfish for someone that's canceled to say they don't believe in cancel-culture," Doute continued.

However, she then stated her preference to ave been "forced to have these difficult conversations" on the series and "show the public that we are doing action."

Yes, except:

That would have meant Doute and Schroeder would have continue to receive tons of money and to be given a large platform to promote themselves... despite some despicable behavior. THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS CANCEL CULTURE. WHAT THE EFF DOES THAT MEAN? ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES, AS THEY ALWAYS HAVE AND SHOULD.

Sorry, we may have gotten a little carried away there.

It's just... sheesh.

Freedom of speech has nothing to do with losing one's job if one says and/or stuff does that's all racist or inappropriate.

Doute actually went on to say that keeping her as a cast member would have been of great assistance to viewers.

"Just push people to do better, rather than saying, 'We don't like that mistake you made so therefore you're canceled, we don't want to hear from you ever again,'" she said on air.

Again, it bears repeating: Doute wasn't "canceled."

She was fired from a job, by her employer, for legitimate reasons, something that happens to millions of people every year.

The pathetic ex-reality star was also asked whether Lisa Vanderpump or Andy Cohen had reached out to her since she was fired.

"Lisa, nope, not at all," she said, adding:

"Andy DMed me and said, 'Hang in there.'"

Kristen did praise all "all of the OG cast members" who had contacted her and said she and Stassi remain close.

In the time since her ousting, Doute claims she's "tried to stay off social media as much as possible, call my friends, listen to resources, read, watch TED Talks."

"Just kind of do as much as I could to understand what was going on around me rather than what happened to me regarding my job."

She's also allegedly donating money to causes that support the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the end, though?

"I just think cancel culture is such a detriment to our society because we are shutting people up rather than making them learn and change," Doute said, sounding like an entitled moron.

She added that she would "love a second chance" on television, but doesn't think she'll ever return to Vanderpump Rules.