Kourtney Kardashian: I Quit KUWTK Because It Was a Toxic Nightmare!

After years of making it clear that she was unhappy, Kourtney Kardashian quit Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Now, Kourt is delving into why she felt the need to escape from her family's "toxic" show.

Kourtney Kardashian spoke about her departure from the family show in the July/August issue of Vogue Arabia.

For one thing, she points out that this career has spanned well over a decade.

And while some reality careers film a limited number of episodes and allow time for luxurious living, that was not the case for KUWTK.

"I have been filming the show non-stop for 13 years," Kourtney explains.

She notes that in only 13 years, that includes both "19 seasons and six spin-off seasons."

That is a combined 25 seasons of TV -- all balanced with being a mother of three, a businesswoman, a model, and a person.

'I was feeling unfulfilled," Kourtney explains.

Not only was she not getting what she wanted from her life, but she was grappling with a lot of negatives.

"And," she adds, "it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was."

Kourtney also recently spoke in an interview for In The Room.

Seated on a ginormous bed, Kourtney addresses the characterization that this is "a new season for Kourtney."

"I feel like I've finally gotten to the place where I can balance being a mom and working," Kourt expresses.

"I've always done both, obviously," she acknowledges.

Filming has never meant neglecting Mason, Penelope, and Reign -- but TV stardom has hugely impacted her time.

"It used to be where I would work a lot more," Kourtney explains.

"I've really shifted my focus," Kourtney details, describing her life as it is now.

Before, she explains, there were specific slices of her kids' lives in which she could only rarely participate.

"I never had time after school," she points out.

"I was feeling really unhappy," Kourtney admits with regard to trying to juggle KUWTK with her kids.

Characterizing her experience, she said: "I felt like I was on a hamster wheel."

Many people feel that way -- but so few of them are worth tens of millions and have the option to quit.

Referring to her feeling of misery and grind, Kourtney explains: "something needed to change."

Something did, in fact, change. She quit her job.

A much better choice than "quitting" her children, we can all hopefully agree.

The reality, of course, is that millions of parents feel torn between being with their kids and providing for them.

Actually, we'll set aside the sob story of a single mom whose two jobs are barely enough to support her and her child because of our broken economy.

There are people whose jobs barely give them the time to be themselves, let alone consider becoming parents.

Fortunately for Kourtney, she is not in that boat.

Even if she were not a world-famous reality star with her own brand of products, tens of millions in net worth, and more ... she's a Kardashian.

Kourt stands to inherit a considerable fortune from her share of the family trust. And, as we said, she already has a considerable fortune.

So, Kourtney was able to address her unhappiness and despondence in a way that millions cannot -- by dropping the show.

It's just a shame that she had to become so miserable and get into a physical brawl with Kim before she did it.

Most people who get into fights at work are not given the chance to quit -- because they get fired.