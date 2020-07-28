Kody Brown and Meri Brown: The Problems are REAL, Daughter Confirms

Kody Brown and Meri Brown are in an unhappy marriage that is only getting worse by the day.

Don't just take our word for it, however.

Take the word of someone VERY close to the situation.

Over the past several months, we've been sharing one Meri meme or quote after another, each of which has seemed to point to a failed relationship.

We never judged Meri or Kody for this failure.

We just felt a need to report on it and/or to speculate about it.

Often, in response, readers would tell us that we're overreacting by reading way too much into some mysterious Meri posting.

Feel free to have this opinion, of course. But consider the following as you do:

On Sunday, Kody and his third wife Christine’s daughter Mykelti (along with her husband, Tony) answered questions from fans on Twitch.

When one fan asked if Kody and Meri’s marital issues -- which were very clearly featured this past season on Sister Wives -- were legitimate or made up by producers, Tony responded:

“It’s real, but it’s blown up.”

Mykelti then chimed in as follows: “A little bit of both, I would think."

She added:

"I don’t know their personal life. Between any of the siblings, individual siblings, individual parents or whatever, we really don’t know a lot of what goes on. We know what’s between us and someone else.

"Yes, I know what’s going on with their houses. If they’re moving. They’re not! But we don’t know the rest of that."

That may be true.

Mykelti obviously knows far more about her dad's love life than the average person, however.

It's not surprising that some of the drama between Meri and Kody may have been exagerrated for the cameras this spring, but certain things can't be conjured up by TLC executives.

For example, Meri and Kody absolutely did visit a therapist this year and Kody did absolutely say he regretted ever having married Meri.

There's also way to miss what Meri was trying to say just a few days ago on Instagram.

The reality star shared a lengthy caption about how she missed her loved ones during the ongoing quarantine and pandemic, and she posted a number of photos of these loved ones...

... and Kody was nowhere to be found.

Meri has also being showing off her weight loss and new look of late as well, including a new hairdo and more makeup.

Could she have been doing this just for herself and her self-esteem? Absolutely.

But those are also steps people typically take when they wanna put themselves back on the market.

We hope you're paying attention out there, single men of America.

Will Meri and Kody ever announce an official split? We doubt it.

They divorced in 2014 so that Kody could marry Robyn and legally adopt her children from a previous relationship.

Therefore, Meri and Kody don't need to issue any significant statement, considering they aren't technically married anymore.

It's just gonna seem very strange on new episodes of Sister Wives if they somehow act like a happy couple again -- when we all know the truth here.