Kim Kardashian: "Trapped" in Marriage to Kanye Despite Separation, Afraid of Divorce [Report]

As we're sure you've heard by now, Kanye West is in the midst of a bipolar episode that's taken a tremendous toll on his long-suffering family.

And of course, no one has been more deeply hurt by the rapper's words and actions than his wife of six years, Kim Kardashian.

In a series of Twitter tirades, Kanye accused Kim of cheating on him with rapper Meek Mill and revealed that he'd been trying to divorce her for nearly two years.

Earlier this week, Kim visited Kanye at his ranch in Wyoming, and by all accounts, the trip did not go smoothly.

At one point, the couple was spotted having what appeared to be a heated argument in Kanye's car.

Less than 24 hours later, Kim returned to Los Angeles without her husband by her side.

More than ever, it looks as though the Kimye era is soon to come to a close.

But insiders say Kim is unsure of how to proceed, as she wants to do what's best for her family, but does not want to pull the rug out from under her mentally ill husband, whom she still loves deeply.

"This is a very sad time for her," one insider tells People magazine.

"She's really upset."

It seems Kim feels as though she's being pulled in two different directions: 

She knows it's not safe for her kids to be around Kanye, but at the same time, she feels an obligation not to abandon her husband during what might the most difficult time in his life. 

"Kim feels trapped," the source says.

"She loves Kanye and she thinks of him as the love of her life. But she doesn't know what to do."

As for her solo return trip to LA, the insider claims both Kim and Kanye agreed it was best that he stay in Wyoming for the time being.

"Kim was thinking that they need to be apart," says the source.

"She knows that it's not healthy for her to be around him now, and it's honestly not healthy for the kids," the insider adds.

"He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father."

Obviously, that's putting it very mildly.

Kim and Kanye divorce rumors have been circulating for years, but for the first time, it's almost impossible to imagine the couple finding their way back to a healthy place together.

Still, rightly Kim feels that if she were to file for divorce now, the move could have disastrous consequences for all parties involved.

"Kim wants the best for Kanye," an insider says. "And she will always want what's best for him."

Here's hoping these two are able to sort out an arrangement that works for both of them and ensures a stable environment for their four young children.

