Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Separated! 'Ye Not Welcome Back in L.A.!

The first indication that Kanye West is suffering a bipolar meltdown came earlier this month at a rally for the rapper turned presidential hopeful's nascent campaign in South Carolina.

But that was just the public tip of the iceberg.

West has spent the weeks that followed at his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, far from his wife and children, who have remained in Los Angeles.

And it seems that's just fine with Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday, Kim made her first visit to Kanye's ranch since he publicly threatened to divorce her and accused her of cheating on him.

According to Kanye, Kim cheated with rapper Meek Mill, an accusation Mill denied but West seems convinced is rooted in truth.

Cheating allegations aside, these two are all but over now.

By all appearances, Kim's visit did not go smoothly.

A source told Entertainment Tonight:

"Kim flew to Wyoming Monday to see Kanye after weeks of trying to get ahold of him and having him agree to see her."

"The meeting was extremely emotional as the couple has a lot to work through now and most importantly making sure Kanye is healthy."

The parents of four reportedly left the compound to make a run to a local Wendy's, and Kim was spotted crying in the car.

"Kim is still very upset with Kanye but she knows she needs to focus on him getting better," the source added.

"Kim plans to do whatever she can to help Kanye get the help he needs."

But as much as Kim would like to work on her marriage, it seems she realizes that now is not the time - and it may never be in the cards.

She has reportedly encouraged Kanye to remain in Wyoming for as long as he needs to in the hope that his mental state will stabilize.

“Kim knows he feels Wyoming calms him, and LA can be stressful,” a different source tells UK celebrity gossip tabloid The Sun.

Let us be clear on this: We're sure Kim's main concern is indeed for her husband's mental health.

But we're equally sure the permission to remain in Wyoming is as much for her sake as his.

After all, Kim still has four young kids to raise, and Kanye is in no state to be around children.

And if this should turn out to be the end ... well, the geographic distance will allow Kim to meet with divorce lawyers and plan what's sure to be one of the most costly and complex celebrity splits in history.

“Kim and Kanye have had problems in their marriage. It’s a lost cause,” one insider tells Life and Style.

“Kanye’s recent actions, and what he said about North, is the final nail in the coffin. Kim can’t stop crying and is a nervous wreck," the source adds.

“She’s scared of where [this] is headed and what he may do next.”

Yes, according to that tipster, Kim and Kanye are all officially done - which makes sense, given some of the hurtful things he's said about her.

Kim apparently feels that Kanye's fragile mental state is exacerbated by the people with whom he chooses to surround himself.

“Kanye surrounds himself with ‘yes men.’"

"If a friend of Kanye’s doesn’t agree with what he says, he basically kicks them out of his inner circle,” the source adds.

It's ironic, and incredibly sad, that Kanye has turned so dramatically on the family who might help him through this.

“The friends he’s hanging out with in Wyoming are supporting him,” the insider continues.

“Everyone is praying he gets the help he needs before it gets worse.”

We'd like to add our voice to the chorus of those hoping that the superstar gets the help he seems to desperately need.

And, if this separation is a means to an end and a divorce is in the cards, here's hoping it goes smoothly for everyone.