Kim Kardashian Meets With Divorce Lawyers Following Kanye Twitter Rant, Prepares to End Marriage [Report]

By now, we're sure you've heard about Kanye West's latest meltdown and the various ways in which the rapper appears to be harming his family.

In case, you somehow missed it, here's the briefest of summaries:

West took to Twitter late last night to announce that he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian for over two years.

He also made some incendiary comments about his in-laws which will make for a very awkward Thanksgiving, should Kim and Kanye somehow manage to work things out.

Among other remarks, Kanye accused his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, of being a white supremacist, and he slut-shamed Kylie Jenner for appearing in Playboy.

Not the kind of comments that a family easily moves on from.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that Kim has taken steps toward ending her marriage.

Kim and Kanye divorce rumors have been circulating pretty much since the time the couple got married.

But according to a new report from Us Weekly, Kim now feels she has no choice but to separate from her husband of six years.

“Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce,” an insider tells the magazine.

Another insider infomed the outlet that despite the cruel nature of West's comments Kim held off on initiating divorce proceedings because she “wanted to make it work ... because of their children.”

The beginning -- but certainly not the end -- of Kim and Kanye's latest troubles came on Sunday night when West hosted a rally for his presidential campaign.

(The campaign was initially thought to be a joke, but now it seems that Kanye has every intention of seeing it through to Election Day.)

At one point during his lengthy, impassioned speech -- which friends and family have attributed to a bipolar episode -- West revealed that he and Kim considered aborting their first child, North West.

“I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child,” the rapper told the crowd in Charleston, South Carolina Sunday night.

“She had the pills in her hand … I almost killed my daughter.”

Not surprisingly, Kim was upset that Kanye had made such a private chapter in their lives private.

The following day, Kanye exacerbated the situation by revealing that Kim tried to have him placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” he tweeted on Monday, July 20.

“If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”

Insiders say Kim was “deeply upset” with her husband for “talking about their personal life and for making matters that are very personal to them and their family public.”

The mother of four now feels she has run out of options and must end her marriage as quickly as possible for the good of her children.

“[Kim] tried so hard to help him, but now Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly." an insider tells Us. "She feels helpless at this point.”

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.